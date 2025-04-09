Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Volvo EX90 Single Motor slashes power and price

New EX90 Single Motor is the most efficient model yet, while Plus spec represents a new entry point to the electric SUV range

By:Richard Ingram
9 Apr 2025
Volvo EX90 - front cornering

The Volvo EX90 can now be ordered with a Single Motor powertrain, boosting efficiency and lowering the car’s starting price. This, in conjunction with the model’s new ‘Plus’ trim level, brings the electric SUV’s entry price to £82,660 – £13,700 less than the existing Twin Motor Ultra.

The Single Motor version swaps out the flagship car’s two motors for one rear-mounted unit producing 275bhp and 490Nm of torque. This is still a heavy car, however, meaning 0-62mph takes 8.4 seconds; the Twin completes the same sprint in 5.9 seconds. The fresh model also gets a slightly smaller 104kWh (100kWh) usable battery, so outright range stands at an almost identical 377 miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of equal interest will be the new ‘Plus’ trim, as found elsewhere in Volvo’s product range. Plus brings standard kit including four-zone climate control, heated seats and steering wheel, plus the same 14.5-inch central touchscreen and 360-degree camera set-up. Wireless phone charging and a Bose stereo are also included. Outside you get LED lights front and rear, 21-inch wheels and a fixed panoramic roof.

There are eight no-cost colour options, and customers can upgrade to a 22-inch wheel design for £795. Other (chargeable) extras include tinted rear windows, an electrically operated tow bar and a set of running boards. 

If you want pixel-LED lights, massaging front seats or a Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system, you’ll need to upgrade to the pricier Ultra model. This also brings the aforementioned dual-motor powertrain, plus air suspension and adaptive dampers. Prices start at £96,360, with the ‘Performance’ pack shaving a full second from the 0-62mph time and adding an extra £3,600 to the cost. The full EX90 range is available to order now.

Latest Volvo EX90 deals

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

