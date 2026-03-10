In terms of looks, the iX3 still has the hallmarks of a BMW, but the nose comes with a far subtler kidney grille design that’s more in-keeping with the original Neue Klasse of the sixties than the monstrosities seen on the i4 and iX. In reality it’s from the rear where the iX3 looks its best, with the horizontal light bars featuring smart lighting signatures. Although when following another iX3, it did seem that the small rear indicators were obscured when the brake lights came on, which is an all-too frequent occurrence when the newcomer’s smart driving-assistance tech is active and adjusts the car’s speed according to the prevailing roads.

Inside, the iX3’s cabin uses an impressive mix of high-grade materials and recycled plastics and upholstery that don’t detract from the premium feel. You sit relatively low for an SUV, especially one with an electric powertrain, because the battery is mounted low in the chassis. But the dedicated EV packaging means that the iX3 offers lots of space on board, with BMW boasting that it’s competitive with the larger combustion-engined X5 for overall passenger room.

One particular difference between M Sport and Pro models is the type of steering wheel that is fitted. In the M Sport you get a four-spoke item with the spokes positioned at the three, six, nine and 12 o’clock positions, but we found the top one distracting and could cause drivers to think that they have some lock on when the wheels are dead ahead. The chunky rim also has joystick-style grips on either side, but they might get in the way of where you grip the wheel, depending on your driving position. By contrast, the Pros still has the chunky grips, but the rim itself is slimmer than in other recent BMWs.