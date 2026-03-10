Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Road tests

New BMW iX3 M Sport review: unsettled ride is brilliant EV’s only blemish

The new BMW iX3 is a fantastic electric car, and M Sport trim gives it a real sporty edge

By:Dean Gibson
10 Mar 2026
BMW iX3 M Sport - front18
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

Verdict

The Neue Klasse iX3 marks the dawn of a new era for BMW, and moving to a dedicated EV platform means it’s a real game changer. It has strong performance, refined driving manners, lots of space, decent efficiency and user-friendly tech, while the BMW iX3 M Sport version continues to deliver the sporty edge that UK buyers demand. Only an unsettled ride on bumpy B-roads really marks the iX3 down – in every other regard it’s exceptionally good.

It’s fair to say that the new BMW iX3 is a pretty big deal for the German marque. It’s seen as the first car of a new era for the company, much like the arrival of the BMW 1500 in the sixties, which is why the brand has revived the ‘Neue Klasse’ moniker from that era for this new model and its fresh generation of electric vehicles. 

The latest iX3 features a sixth-generation electric car platform and is loaded with new tech, but in terms of UK sales, it’s still the M Sport model that will take the lion’s share of registrations. Current predictions estimate that M Sport will make up a staggering 97 per cent of all the new iX3s ordered in Britain. So for our first experience of BMW’s latest electric SUV, it only seemed sensible to focus on that version.

Breaking down the figures even further, there are two levels of M Sport model offered, with the standard version joined by the M Sport Pro in our pictures here for an extra £1,500. The split between standard and Pro is currently expected to be 60:40 in favour of the higher-spec car, and the main additions to it include an illuminated grille, extra gloss-black detailing, red brake calipers, an M-branded steering wheel and sports seats with integrated headrests.

As standard 20-inch wheels are fitted, but you can spec up 21 or 22-inch items (as fitted to the car in our pictures) at extra cost. Bolting on a set of aerodynamically optimised rims can unlock up to 500 miles of range from the car’s vast 113.4kWh battery, too.

That pack is an integral part of the iX3’s platform, while the electronics have been designed to extract the best performance from the car, both in terms of efficiency and performance. At launch, the only powertrain available is the twin-motor xDrive50 configuration that makes 463bhp and 645Nm of torque. This set-up isn’t left wanting for power, as the 4.9-second 0-62mph time attests, while the powertrain delivers it with the kind of no-nonsense, fuss-free character that’s familiar from the punchiest of EVs. As with the larger iX, there’s a sound generator on board, but the audio effects through the speakers are slightly subtler than the ones offered on the flagship EV.

BMW iX3 M Sport - rear18

During our time with the iX3 on fast A and B-roads and motorways, we saw a return of 3.2 miles per kWh, but since the battery is so large that means a range of nearly 350 miles was possible at this rate – cover more urban routes, and you’ll easily surpass that figure.

In terms of looks, the iX3 still has the hallmarks of a BMW, but the nose comes with a far subtler kidney grille design that’s more in-keeping with the original Neue Klasse of the sixties than the monstrosities seen on the i4 and iX. In reality it’s from the rear where the iX3 looks its best, with the horizontal light bars featuring smart lighting signatures. Although when following another iX3, it did seem that the small rear indicators were obscured when the brake lights came on, which is an all-too frequent occurrence when the newcomer’s smart driving-assistance tech is active and adjusts the car’s speed according to the prevailing roads.

Inside, the iX3’s cabin uses an impressive mix of high-grade materials and recycled plastics and upholstery that don’t detract from the premium feel. You sit relatively low for an SUV, especially one with an electric powertrain, because the battery is mounted low in the chassis. But the dedicated EV packaging means that the iX3 offers lots of space on board, with BMW boasting that it’s competitive with the larger combustion-engined X5 for overall passenger room.

One particular difference between M Sport and Pro models is the type of steering wheel that is fitted. In the M Sport you get a four-spoke item with the spokes positioned at the three, six, nine and 12 o’clock positions, but we found the top one distracting and could cause drivers to think that they have some lock on when the wheels are dead ahead. The chunky rim also has joystick-style grips on either side, but they might get in the way of where you grip the wheel, depending on your driving position. By contrast, the Pros still has the chunky grips, but the rim itself is slimmer than in other recent BMWs.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
There’s no iDrive controller this time around, but the iX3 marks the debut of BMW’s Panoramic Vision display. This stretches across the full width of the windscreen, and you can configure it via the main touchscreen to show the information that you want from a set of predetermined options. Screen resolution is superb, and if you set it up to have your speed and navigation instructions ahead of the driver, it makes the optional £1,700 head-up display seem a little redundant.

BMW iX3 M Sport - Dean Gibson18

The main touchscreen is positioned close to the driver and angled towards them, and the display features climate controls across the bottom for convenience. Sweep up from here, and the full climate menu allows you to adjust the angle of the air vents via the touchscreen, because there are no manual controls.

There’s a column of quick shortcut buttons to the right of the screen, too, including one that can be used to deactivate the speed-limit warning, although certain driving positions might obscure the controls from the driver’s view.

Under the skin, M Sport models have a firmer suspension set-up than standard, but the iX3’s overall ride comfort is good, and remains largely unchanged even on larger wheels. It’s a little on the firm side overall, and the car’s behaviour is determined by the quality of the road surface. For the most part the iX3 is comfortable, especially at motorway speeds, although cats’ eyes do thump through the car, but they are heard more than felt. 

A low centre of gravity, grippy chassis and fast, direct steering mean the model feels decently sporty on country drives, but on rough B-roads the firm edge to the ride causes the iX3 to trace every undulation in the road. It’s well controlled, though, with none of the lateral movement that afflicts some rival electric SUVs as they try to contain their weight. The iX3 feels firm at lower urban speeds, too, but this is a common trait of recent BMW SUVs, and the iX3 is actually an improvement on some of the company’s newer products.

There’s plenty of tech to help you make the most of the car, and BMW is especially proud of iX3’s self-parking tech. It’s much faster to operate than rival systems, with the push of a button activating it and the sensors scanning your surroundings for spaces (bay or parallel) almost immediately.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Model:BMW iX3 xDrive50 M Sport Pro
Price:£62,755
Powertrain:113.4kWh battery, 2x electric motors
Power/torque:463bhp/645Nm
Transmission:Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
0-62mph:4.9 seconds
Top speed:130mph
Range:492 miles
Max. charging:400kW (10-80% in 21min)
Size (L/W/H):4,782/1,895/1,635mm
On sale:Now
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

