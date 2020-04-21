Top 10 best electric SUVs to buy

SUVs are big business for carmakers, with the sector including everything from supermini-based crossovers to large luxury seven-seaters accounting for a significant and growing number of sales. So, naturally, as brands race to electrify their lineups, the number of electric SUVs on sale is quickly increasing. Not only are fully-electric SUVs much kinder to the environment than combustion-powered models, but they offer far more reasonable running costs, too - as well as significant Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax savings for company car users. The constant development of electric car technology allows the best electric SUVs to boast high levels of comfort and refinement as well as genuinely brisk performance - all while providing plenty of usable battery range. As family cars, electric SUVs have plenty to offer but the big batteries often needed to deliver those impressive maximum ranges do push up the price. Based on our in-depth testing of every new electric SUV currently on sale in the UK, we’ve selected models that deliver on quality, driving experience and practicality but also running costs and purchase price. The best electric SUVs As we’ve said, the choice for electric SUV buyers is broader and better than ever, but which are the best all-electric SUVs to buy now? We’ve chosen our top 10 favourites and listed them in reverse order below… 10. MG ZS EV 11 The MG ZS EV has one big thing going for it, and that’s price. At under £31,000, it’s among the cheapest electric cars on sale today - impressive considering that its crossover body style makes it more practical than many others at this price point.

It may be low-priced for a large EV, but the ZS's figures put some costlier models to shame. It will crack the 0-62mph time in a sprightly 8.5 seconds, cover up to a claimed 273 miles on a single charge, and even top-up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 42 minutes at a rate of 100kWh. If you're looking for a great-value electric SUV, the MG ZS EV is difficult to ignore. 9. Ford Mustang Mach-E 11 Ford made a bold move when it announced that an all-electric crossover would carry the Mustang name. Amazingly, though, the Mustang Mach-E manages to live up to the standard set by its combustion-powered ancestors. As you'd expect from a Mustang, the Mach-E is good to drive and packs plenty of power - particularly if you choose the 480bhp GT version. If you are getting a move on, you'll quickly notice just how smoothly Ford's family SUV rides, managing to maintain its composure at all but the slowest speeds. If you're a hardcore muscle car fan then the Untamed setting pumps a fake V8 soundtrack into the cabin, but this is probably best left switched off. 8. Audi Q4 e-tron 11 If you're looking for a premium electric vehicle built for family use, you won't find many options better than the Audi Q4 e-tron. We found the Q4 e-tron to be a very refined car to drive thanks to its near-silent powertrain and excellent build quality. Performance is strong, too, and there's plenty of boot space and legroom at your disposal within its luxurious interior.

The entry-level model features a great range of kit as standard, including heated seats, a fantastic infotainment system and three-zone climate control. Higher trim levels bring a number of additional options, but be aware that prices can quickly climb to over £60,000. 7. Tesla Model Y 11 The Tesla Model Y can be thought of as a larger version of the Model 3. It features similar styling and tech, only this time in a far more practical SUV body. It’s far more affordable and understated than the larger Model X, too. All versions of the Model Y can achieve well over 200 miles between charges. Owning a Tesla also gives you access to the brand’s Supercharger network, so range anxiety is unlikely to be a problem. If you’re in a particular hurry, the Model Y Performance will launch you from 0-62mph in a mere 3.5 seconds - enough to keep up with plenty of supercars. 6. BMW iX 11 Although its appearance has stirred up some controversy, the BMW iX is a deeply impressive electric SUV. It’s supremely comfortable yet great to drive, the interior is class-leading and plenty of the brand’s most innovative technology is fitted as standard. The iX’s interior has a futuristic feel to its design; there are plenty of soft-touch materials throughout and two 14.5-inch curved screens make up most of the dashboard. These screens feature BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional media setup and the latest version of iDrive, so you won’t go wanting for gadgetry. When on the move, the bulky iX does a stellar job of hiding its weight, and it even tackles corners with a surprising level of agility. 5. Skoda Enyaq iV 11 In typical Skoda fashion, the Enyaq iV does an excellent job of combining ease-of-use, practicality and build quality all within a reasonably-priced package.

Even in base iV 60 guise, the Enyaq iV offers up to 246 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle, and it can be rapid-charged from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 35 minutes. Opt for the iV 80 and the larger battery pack boosts this range to 339 miles. Inside there’s plenty of room for up to five passengers and their luggage, making this a top choice of family car. There’s a generous helping of standard equipment, too, including a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display. 4. Genesis GV60 11 Sharing its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Genesis GV60's place on this list shouldn’t come as a surprise. Whereas the EV6 prioritises sportiness, the GV60 offers a more luxurious experience – fitting, given that Genesis is Hyundai’s luxury sister-brand. Genesis is aiming to tempt buyers away from the Audi Q4 e-tron and Volvo XC40 Recharge with its ‘Genesis Difference’ programme, which includes an assistant assigned to you and your car, a five-year care plan and the assertion that your car will be collected and delivered from your house when it’s time for a service. You won’t need to wait long for the GV60 to charge, either, as the Ultra-Speed function allows a 350kW charger to top it up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. 3. Kia EV6 11 With a battery range of more than 300 miles and 350kW rapid charging capability, the Kia EV6 is a great choice for those looking for a long-distance EV. The EV6 is the sportier member of the family of cars that are built on the e-GMP platform, and it offers plenty of punchy performance as a result. In fact, the 577bhp EV6 GT is the fastest Kia on sale.