Skoda Elroq vs Renault Megane E-Tech: which affordable family EV is the best buy?

Skoda’s all-new Elroq and Renault’s Megane aim to make it big in the family-car market. Which is best in our test?

By:Alex Ingram
5 Apr 2025
Skoda Elroq vs Renault Megane E-Tech - front tracking31

There aren’t many areas of the new-car market that have changed more dramatically than the family car segment over the past couple of years. The changes are still happening, too; with Ford announcing the end of Focus production, many of the cars lining up to take its place are increasingly becoming fully electrified – and even swelling up to semi-SUV-sized proportions. 

With the imminent passing of the Focus, there will be a very significant hole to fill, and Skoda is hoping that its all-new Elroq might fit the bill perfectly. This is a fully electric car whose high-riding proportions give more than a whiff of SUV style and whose starting price is little more than a mid-range Volkswagen Golf with a petrol engine.

Against it is a car that proves the electric transformation needn’t mean resorting to an SUV-shaped model – and that alone will be enough to tempt some buyers. The Renault Megane E-Tech was the first in a new generation of electric Renaults to hit the market that, without fail, have all nailed their brief. There are few cars on the road that will offer up a more difficult test for the Elroq, in other words. So which is best? Read on to find out.

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq - front tracking31
Model:Skoda Elroq SE L
Price:£33,350
Powertrain:63kWh batter, 1x e-motor, 201bhp
0-62mph:8.0 seconds
Test efficiency:3.7miles/kWh
Official range:265 miles
Annual VED:£195

With so many electric vehicles of varying shapes and sizes floating around at the £30,000-£40,000 mark, it
can be hard to pin down how each settles into different size classes. In the case of the Skoda Elroq, it’s closer to a full-size SUV than many similarly priced rivals, such as the Kia EV3 and Renault Megane E-Tech

At nearly 4.5 metres long and 1.6 metres tall, it’s best to view the Elroq as a slightly shorter version of Skoda’s Enyaq. It’s better value than the Enyaq, because like-for-like, the Elroq is nearly £6k less than its big brother. 

And after several encounters with Skoda’s newcomer to date, that vast gulf in price for very little difference in substance makes the Elroq feel like a bit of a bargain.  

Tester’s notes

Depending on the trim you choose, the Elroq comes with a choice of interior finishes. The SE, SE L and Edition variants’ standard Loft design uses woven fabric, highlighted by yellow stitching, on the dashboard and seats. 

SE L and Edition trims can be upgraded with one of two other designs; the most expensive Suite adds part leather across the dash and seat faces. But Lodge is the most eye-catching, thanks to a two-tone light grey/black upholstery highlighted by orange seat belts and stitching.

Renault Megane E-Tech

Renault Megan E-Tech - front tracking31
Model:Renault Megane E-Tech Techno
Price:£35,995
Powertrain:60kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 217bhp
0-62mph:7.5 seconds
Test efficiency:3.8 miles/kWh
Official range:280 miles
Annual VED:£195

While some brands have created all-new models for the electric era, and others have simply stopped making internal combustion-powered cars altogether, Renault has chosen to adapt by updating household nameplates to become fully fledged EVs. 

Allow for the bit of licence in adding E-Tech to the name, and that’s what has happened to the Megane. Moving into its fifth generation since the 1995 original, it has now fully turned its back on petrol and diesel power. 

The Renault Megane has always offered distinctive design (remember the big-booted Mk2?), and this latest car takes a dramatic turn again, with a sleek, rakish shape and almost cartoonishly large 20-inch alloy wheels. In a class that’s filled with compelling alternatives, it gives the Megane a unique selling point. 

Tester’s notes

While the Megane’s on-the-road cost looks strong beside the very competitively priced Elroq, Renault often lures in buyers with its finance packages. At the time of writing, it’s possible to get zero per cent finance on a PCP deal running for up to four years. 

You can even pay absolutely nothing up front, spreading the full cost of the finance over the chosen time period. Place a 10 per cent deposit on a Megane in Techno trim, and a four-year deal comes to £375 a month, undercutting the Skoda by £10 on matching terms. 

Head-to-head

Skoda Elroq vs Renault Megane E-Tech - side view static31

Tech highlights

Both  cars have largely similar motor outputs – 201bhp/310Nm for the Skoda and 217bhp/300Nm for the Renault – and both have battery capacities of roughly 60kWh. Yet the larger Skoda weighs nearly 300kg more.

When it comes to charging speeds, the Elroq’s 165kW peak comfortably beats the Megane’s, but the Renault gets a heat pump as standard; you need to pay extra for that tech in the Skoda.

On the road

The cars’ difference in mass is noticeable in corners, where the Megane is sharper to turn in. That aside, the Skoda has an edge; its chassis is more sweetly balanced thanks to a rear-drive layout, its steering is more natural, and it’s more supple and comfortable. 

The Megane is marginally quicker (its 7.5-second 0-62mph time is 0.5 seconds quicker than the Elroq’s), but the gap between them isn’t noticeable on the road.  

Price and running

The Skoda is ahead on price, delivering an SUV-sized family car for traditional hatch money. 

The Megane’s lighter, sleeker body doesn’t do much for efficiency; we were hoping for slightly more than the
0.1 mi/kWh advantage over the heavier Skoda. That is a saving of only £20 a year in charging bills, based on electricity prices of 28.6p/kWh. The Skoda is more resistant to depreciation, too.

Practicality

At 4.2 metres versus almost 4.5 metres, the gap in length between the Megane E-Tech and Elroq respectively is stark on the road. 

While the more compact Renault is easier to park, the Skoda’s greater size makes a big difference to interior space, especially in the back. The Elroq’s 470-litre boot is only 30 litres up on its rival, but that’s because the Megane is very good by the family hatchback standards.

Safety

The Elroq is yet to be assessed by Euro NCAP, but given that it shares so much with the larger Enyaq, we’d expect it to achieve a similar score to the five-star rating its big brother was awarded in 2021. 

The Megane scored five stars when tested in 2022. Adaptive cruise control is fitted to all Meganes, while it’s standard only on the Elroq Edition and above; base cars get a non-adaptive system.

Verdict

Winner: Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq - rear tracking31

If you were to write a wishlist of all of the most desirable features in a family car from scratch, then there’s a strong chance that the Elroq will have it covered. It’s an easy-to-live-with EV that just happens to undercut most of its key rivals on price. And those that it doesn’t, it beats so comprehensively on practicality, refinement or tech that they soon fall by the wayside – including the Megane. 

To be honest, we can only think of one downside from Skoda’s point of view and that is that the Elroq is so good  it has made the impressive – but more expensive – Enyaq much harder to justify. 

Latest Skoda Elroq deals

Runner-up: Renault Megane E-Tech

Renault Megan E-Tech - rear tracking31

Renault is on a real roll with its electric vehicle line-up, and the French manufacturer deserves huge credit for the strength of its current range in showrooms.

Even though the Megane, Renault’s closest rival to the Elroq on price, is the maker’s least compelling electric car as an overall package, the model still gives a very strong account for itself against one of the best new electric vehicles money can buy right now. 

If you care about style, in-car tech and sharp handling – and are willing to sacrifice rear-seat space and can live with the firm ride – then the Renault Megane still offers loads to like.

Latest Renault Megane E-Tech deals

Prices and specs

 Skoda ElroqRenault Megane E-Tech
Our choiceSkoda Elroq SE L 60kWhRenault Megane E-Tech Techno
Price from/price of our choice£33,350/£33,350£35,995/£35,995
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain1x electric motor1x electric motor
Power201bhp217bhp
Torque310Nm300Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed/rwdSingle-speed/rwd
0-62mph/top speed8.0 secs/99mph7.5 secs/99mph
Battery capacity/usable63/59kWh60/60kWh
Official range265 miles280 miles
Test efficiency/range3.7 miles/kWh/218 miles3.8 miles/kWh/228 miles
Charging165kW (10-80% in 35 mins)30kW (15-80% in 32 mins)
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,488/2,765mm4,200/2,685mm
Width/height1,884/1,625mm1,768/1,505mm
Rear kneeroom654-874mm584-834mm
Rear headroom/elbow room983/1,485mm914/1,374mm
Boot space (seats up/down)470/1,580 litres440/1,332 litres
Boot length/width852/1,000mm795/959mm
Boot lip height713mm776mm
Kerbweight/towing weight1,978/1,000kg1,685/900kg
Turning circle9.3 metres10.4 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£16,525/49.55%£15,751/43.76%
Depreciation£16,825£20,244
Ins. group/quote/VED27/£690/£19527/£602/£195
Three-year service cost£454 (2 years)£396
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£200/£400£216/£431
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£773£753
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60k miles)/1yr3yrs (60k miles)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer position23rd28th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/starsTBC85/88/65/79/5 (2022)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£680/19 inches£650/20 inches
Parking sensors/cameraF&r/yesF&r/yes
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/threeRepair kit/three
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateNo/noYes/no
Leather/heated seatsYes/yesNo/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard13 inches/yes12 inches/yes
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/noYes/no
USBs/wireless chargingTwo/noFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/yesYes/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistNo/noYes/yes

What we would choose 

Skoda Elroq vs Renault Megane E-Tech - rear tracking31

Skoda Elroq: We love the orange seat belts of the Lodge Design Selection (£600), but the most useful feature to add will be the heat pump. It’s a shame that you’ll have to pay a fairly steep £1,100 for the privilege of having one fitted to your car.

Renault Megane: Renault doesn’t do options anymore – if you want more kit, you must step up a trim level. While Techno is our pick, it can be customised with six colours, with a black contrasting roof adding £400 to each.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

