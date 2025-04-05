Skoda Elroq vs Renault Megane E-Tech: which affordable family EV is the best buy?

There aren’t many areas of the new-car market that have changed more dramatically than the family car segment over the past couple of years. The changes are still happening, too; with Ford announcing the end of Focus production, many of the cars lining up to take its place are increasingly becoming fully electrified – and even swelling up to semi-SUV-sized proportions.

With the imminent passing of the Focus, there will be a very significant hole to fill, and Skoda is hoping that its all-new Elroq might fit the bill perfectly. This is a fully electric car whose high-riding proportions give more than a whiff of SUV style and whose starting price is little more than a mid-range Volkswagen Golf with a petrol engine.

Against it is a car that proves the electric transformation needn’t mean resorting to an SUV-shaped model – and that alone will be enough to tempt some buyers. The Renault Megane E-Tech was the first in a new generation of electric Renaults to hit the market that, without fail, have all nailed their brief. There are few cars on the road that will offer up a more difficult test for the Elroq, in other words. So which is best? Read on to find out.

Skoda Elroq

Model: Skoda Elroq SE L Price: £33,350 Powertrain: 63kWh batter, 1x e-motor, 201bhp 0-62mph: 8.0 seconds Test efficiency: 3.7miles/kWh Official range: 265 miles Annual VED: £195

With so many electric vehicles of varying shapes and sizes floating around at the £30,000-£40,000 mark, it

can be hard to pin down how each settles into different size classes. In the case of the Skoda Elroq, it’s closer to a full-size SUV than many similarly priced rivals, such as the Kia EV3 and Renault Megane E-Tech.