Skoda Elroq vs Renault Megane E-Tech: which affordable family EV is the best buy?
Skoda’s all-new Elroq and Renault’s Megane aim to make it big in the family-car market. Which is best in our test?
There aren’t many areas of the new-car market that have changed more dramatically than the family car segment over the past couple of years. The changes are still happening, too; with Ford announcing the end of Focus production, many of the cars lining up to take its place are increasingly becoming fully electrified – and even swelling up to semi-SUV-sized proportions.
With the imminent passing of the Focus, there will be a very significant hole to fill, and Skoda is hoping that its all-new Elroq might fit the bill perfectly. This is a fully electric car whose high-riding proportions give more than a whiff of SUV style and whose starting price is little more than a mid-range Volkswagen Golf with a petrol engine.
Against it is a car that proves the electric transformation needn’t mean resorting to an SUV-shaped model – and that alone will be enough to tempt some buyers. The Renault Megane E-Tech was the first in a new generation of electric Renaults to hit the market that, without fail, have all nailed their brief. There are few cars on the road that will offer up a more difficult test for the Elroq, in other words. So which is best? Read on to find out.
Skoda Elroq
|Model:
|Skoda Elroq SE L
|Price:
|£33,350
|Powertrain:
|63kWh batter, 1x e-motor, 201bhp
|0-62mph:
|8.0 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.7miles/kWh
|Official range:
|265 miles
|Annual VED:
|£195
With so many electric vehicles of varying shapes and sizes floating around at the £30,000-£40,000 mark, it
can be hard to pin down how each settles into different size classes. In the case of the Skoda Elroq, it’s closer to a full-size SUV than many similarly priced rivals, such as the Kia EV3 and Renault Megane E-Tech.
Used - available now
2020 Land Rover
Range Rover Velar
53,504 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0LCash £23,460
2025 Jaguar
F-Pace
13,692 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0LCash £34,260
2024 Porsche
911
16,613 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0LCash £76,460
2023 Hyundai
Kona Hybrid
53,773 milesAutomaticPetrol1.6LCash £14,600
At nearly 4.5 metres long and 1.6 metres tall, it’s best to view the Elroq as a slightly shorter version of Skoda’s Enyaq. It’s better value than the Enyaq, because like-for-like, the Elroq is nearly £6k less than its big brother.
And after several encounters with Skoda’s newcomer to date, that vast gulf in price for very little difference in substance makes the Elroq feel like a bit of a bargain.
Tester’s notes
Depending on the trim you choose, the Elroq comes with a choice of interior finishes. The SE, SE L and Edition variants’ standard Loft design uses woven fabric, highlighted by yellow stitching, on the dashboard and seats.
SE L and Edition trims can be upgraded with one of two other designs; the most expensive Suite adds part leather across the dash and seat faces. But Lodge is the most eye-catching, thanks to a two-tone light grey/black upholstery highlighted by orange seat belts and stitching.
Renault Megane E-Tech
|Model:
|Renault Megane E-Tech Techno
|Price:
|£35,995
|Powertrain:
|60kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 217bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.5 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.8 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|280 miles
|Annual VED:
|£195
While some brands have created all-new models for the electric era, and others have simply stopped making internal combustion-powered cars altogether, Renault has chosen to adapt by updating household nameplates to become fully fledged EVs.
Allow for the bit of licence in adding E-Tech to the name, and that’s what has happened to the Megane. Moving into its fifth generation since the 1995 original, it has now fully turned its back on petrol and diesel power.
The Renault Megane has always offered distinctive design (remember the big-booted Mk2?), and this latest car takes a dramatic turn again, with a sleek, rakish shape and almost cartoonishly large 20-inch alloy wheels. In a class that’s filled with compelling alternatives, it gives the Megane a unique selling point.
Tester’s notes
While the Megane’s on-the-road cost looks strong beside the very competitively priced Elroq, Renault often lures in buyers with its finance packages. At the time of writing, it’s possible to get zero per cent finance on a PCP deal running for up to four years.
You can even pay absolutely nothing up front, spreading the full cost of the finance over the chosen time period. Place a 10 per cent deposit on a Megane in Techno trim, and a four-year deal comes to £375 a month, undercutting the Skoda by £10 on matching terms.
Head-to-head
Tech highlights
Both cars have largely similar motor outputs – 201bhp/310Nm for the Skoda and 217bhp/300Nm for the Renault – and both have battery capacities of roughly 60kWh. Yet the larger Skoda weighs nearly 300kg more.
When it comes to charging speeds, the Elroq’s 165kW peak comfortably beats the Megane’s, but the Renault gets a heat pump as standard; you need to pay extra for that tech in the Skoda.
On the road
The cars’ difference in mass is noticeable in corners, where the Megane is sharper to turn in. That aside, the Skoda has an edge; its chassis is more sweetly balanced thanks to a rear-drive layout, its steering is more natural, and it’s more supple and comfortable.
The Megane is marginally quicker (its 7.5-second 0-62mph time is 0.5 seconds quicker than the Elroq’s), but the gap between them isn’t noticeable on the road.
Price and running
The Skoda is ahead on price, delivering an SUV-sized family car for traditional hatch money.
The Megane’s lighter, sleeker body doesn’t do much for efficiency; we were hoping for slightly more than the
0.1 mi/kWh advantage over the heavier Skoda. That is a saving of only £20 a year in charging bills, based on electricity prices of 28.6p/kWh. The Skoda is more resistant to depreciation, too.
Practicality
At 4.2 metres versus almost 4.5 metres, the gap in length between the Megane E-Tech and Elroq respectively is stark on the road.
While the more compact Renault is easier to park, the Skoda’s greater size makes a big difference to interior space, especially in the back. The Elroq’s 470-litre boot is only 30 litres up on its rival, but that’s because the Megane is very good by the family hatchback standards.
Safety
The Elroq is yet to be assessed by Euro NCAP, but given that it shares so much with the larger Enyaq, we’d expect it to achieve a similar score to the five-star rating its big brother was awarded in 2021.
The Megane scored five stars when tested in 2022. Adaptive cruise control is fitted to all Meganes, while it’s standard only on the Elroq Edition and above; base cars get a non-adaptive system.
Verdict
Winner: Skoda Elroq
If you were to write a wishlist of all of the most desirable features in a family car from scratch, then there’s a strong chance that the Elroq will have it covered. It’s an easy-to-live-with EV that just happens to undercut most of its key rivals on price. And those that it doesn’t, it beats so comprehensively on practicality, refinement or tech that they soon fall by the wayside – including the Megane.
To be honest, we can only think of one downside from Skoda’s point of view and that is that the Elroq is so good it has made the impressive – but more expensive – Enyaq much harder to justify.
Runner-up: Renault Megane E-Tech
Renault is on a real roll with its electric vehicle line-up, and the French manufacturer deserves huge credit for the strength of its current range in showrooms.
Even though the Megane, Renault’s closest rival to the Elroq on price, is the maker’s least compelling electric car as an overall package, the model still gives a very strong account for itself against one of the best new electric vehicles money can buy right now.
If you care about style, in-car tech and sharp handling – and are willing to sacrifice rear-seat space and can live with the firm ride – then the Renault Megane still offers loads to like.
Latest Renault Megane E-Tech deals
Prices and specs
|Skoda Elroq
|Renault Megane E-Tech
|Our choice
|Skoda Elroq SE L 60kWh
|Renault Megane E-Tech Techno
|Price from/price of our choice
|£33,350/£33,350
|£35,995/£35,995
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|1x electric motor
|1x electric motor
|Power
|201bhp
|217bhp
|Torque
|310Nm
|300Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed/rwd
|Single-speed/rwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|8.0 secs/99mph
|7.5 secs/99mph
|Battery capacity/usable
|63/59kWh
|60/60kWh
|Official range
|265 miles
|280 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|3.7 miles/kWh/218 miles
|3.8 miles/kWh/228 miles
|Charging
|165kW (10-80% in 35 mins)
|30kW (15-80% in 32 mins)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,488/2,765mm
|4,200/2,685mm
|Width/height
|1,884/1,625mm
|1,768/1,505mm
|Rear kneeroom
|654-874mm
|584-834mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|983/1,485mm
|914/1,374mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|470/1,580 litres
|440/1,332 litres
|Boot length/width
|852/1,000mm
|795/959mm
|Boot lip height
|713mm
|776mm
|Kerbweight/towing weight
|1,978/1,000kg
|1,685/900kg
|Turning circle
|9.3 metres
|10.4 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£16,525/49.55%
|£15,751/43.76%
|Depreciation
|£16,825
|£20,244
|Ins. group/quote/VED
|27/£690/£195
|27/£602/£195
|Three-year service cost
|£454 (2 years)
|£396
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£200/£400
|£216/£431
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£773
|£753
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60k miles)/1yr
|3yrs (60k miles)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|23rd
|28th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|TBC
|85/88/65/79/5 (2022)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£680/19 inches
|£650/20 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|F&r/yes
|F&r/yes
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/three
|Repair kit/three
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|No/no
|Yes/no
|Leather/heated seats
|Yes/yes
|No/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|13 inches/yes
|12 inches/yes
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Two/no
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|No/no
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Skoda Elroq: We love the orange seat belts of the Lodge Design Selection (£600), but the most useful feature to add will be the heat pump. It’s a shame that you’ll have to pay a fairly steep £1,100 for the privilege of having one fitted to your car.
Renault Megane: Renault doesn’t do options anymore – if you want more kit, you must step up a trim level. While Techno is our pick, it can be customised with six colours, with a black contrasting roof adding £400 to each.
Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...