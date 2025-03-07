Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Goodbye Ford Focus: the end is nigh for family hatch legend after nearly 30 years

Ford’s family hatchback favourite is being axed as the brand focuses its efforts on EVs

By:Ellis Hyde
7 Mar 2025
Ford Focus - front cornering

Production of the Ford Focus will halt in November this year, Auto Express has confirmed, 27 years after the first generation of the family hatchback was launched in 1998.

The Focus has been a fixture on UK roads since its introduction, but news of its demise doesn’t come as a surprise as the company had announced the decision back in 2022 – the same year the Ford Mondeo was axed in Britain, before the Ford Fiesta was laid to rest in 2023. 

The long-serving trio were axed as Ford focuses its attention on launching new electric cars in Europe, such as the Explorer SUV and Capri coupé-SUV that arrived last year. However, demand for Ford’s EVs has been lower than expected, as the company confirmed when announcing more job cuts recently due to concerns for the health of its passenger car business.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Every generation of Focus has been built in Ford’s Saarlouis plant in Germany, where the Escort and some of the brand’s other classic models were also made. The facility has been making cars since 1970, but production will come to an end when the final Focus rolls off the line in November. The plant is set to be repurposed for future use, although specifically what that constitutes remains unclear.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Regarding the Focus, Ford said in a statement to Auto Express: “The Focus has been an important part of the Ford family in Europe for over 20 years, and we are deeply grateful for the loyalty and passion our customers have shown for this iconic vehicle.”

The brand also reassured owners that their maintenance needs will still be catered for. “We remain committed to serving our Focus customers with ongoing service, parts, and support.”

Ford Focus - rear cornering

At the time of writing, it appears that Ford is still taking orders for the Focus, with the hatchback starting from £28,500 and the more practical estate car version priced from £29,660. 

The excellent Ford Focus ST hot hatch is also still listed on the company’s online configurator to order from £37,705, and with the option of an old-school, six-speed manual gearbox. 

We’re not aware of any plans for a direct successor to the Focus, although Ford is reportedly working on smaller, more affordable electric cars that we could easily envisage heralding the return of the Focus or Fiesta name – especially after the Capri was reborn as an EV last year.

Want to buy a new Ford Focus while you still can? Check out our current Ford Focus offers or configure one via our Find a Car service 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 10 best hatchbacks to buy 2025
Best hatchbacks - header

Top 10 best hatchbacks to buy 2025

We’ve selected our top 10 best family hatchbacks so you don’t have to
Best cars & vans
25 Feb 2025
Best 0% finance car deals 2025
Best 0% finance car deals - header image

Best 0% finance car deals 2025

Fancy a brand-new car but don’t like paying interest? Here are the best 0% PCP finance deals
Best cars & vans
13 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Bag yourself a Ford Focus before it disappears for only £222 a month
Ford Focus - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Bag yourself a Ford Focus before it disappears for only £222 a month

Despite its advancing years, the Ford Focus is still a very desirable and fun-to-drive family hatchback. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 January
News
27 Jan 2025
Best learner driver cars 2025
Best learner driver cars - header image

Best learner driver cars 2025

Easy to drive, affordable, and inexpensive to run, these are our top 10 used cars to learn in
Best cars & vans
14 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Council targets car owners for parking on their own driveway
Polestar 2 connected to a wallbox charger on a driveway

Council targets car owners for parking on their own driveway

London council demands huge fees from drivers who want to ‘cross the kerb illegally’
News
4 Mar 2025
Jaguar boss: we didn’t mean to alienate our owners
Jaguar advert

Jaguar boss: we didn’t mean to alienate our owners

Here’s the inside story of how an auto company broke the internet – and the car that’s coming next
News
5 Mar 2025
New Audi A6 Avant 2025 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Audi A6 Avant - front

New Audi A6 Avant 2025 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

The new Audi A6 Avant has been revealed with a super sleek design for more lifestyle-oriented customers
News
4 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content