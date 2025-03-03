Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The iconic Ford Mustang muscle car is set to gain four-door variant

By:Alastair Crooks
3 Mar 2025
Ford Mustang - front angled

Ford has filed a trademark for the name ‘Mach 4’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, igniting rumours that a four-door version of the Mustang could be well on the way. 

This isn’t the first time that Ford has publicly hinted at the extension of the Mustang name. When the seventh-generation ’Stang was revealed in 2022, an official sketch depicted a Mustang with four doors, although the selection of drawings didn’t make the cut for the current car’s final design. Much further back, there was also a prototype four-door Mustang based on the original coupé in 1965; this obviously didn’t come to fruition, either. 

Ford has shown its willingness to adorn other cars with the Mustang emblem in recent years, with the rather controversial electric Mustang Mach-E. There’s a chance a four-door saloon Mustang could also use electric power, but there doesn’t appear to be an upcoming EV platform in Ford’s repertoire to cater for this. A new commercial-based architecture for trucks and vans is arriving in 2027, along with an ‘affordable’ platform that would possibly be able to create all-electric successors to the Fiesta and Focus.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

That leaves us with the internal-combustion-engined Mustang. Currently, the model is offered with a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder Ecoboost engine or a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 (and a 5.2-litre V8 for the track-focused Mustang GTD). With the 5.0-litre V8 engine and its 440bhp and 540Nm of torque, a four-door Mustang would provide competition to the likes of the Audi S4, Mercedes C43 or, by the time the Ford arrives in a few years, a possible BMW Neue Klasse replacement for the old BMW M340i.  

If the sketch is anything to go by, the four-door Mustang will retain plenty of the two-door’s aggressive shape, with bulging wheelarches, a low bonnet and a sleek profile.

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Ford Mustang review
Ford Mustang GT - main image

Ford Mustang review

Famous Ford Mustang nameplate gets a more aggressive look for its seventh generation
In-depth reviews
3 Mar 2025
Best sports cars to buy 2025
Best sports cars - header image

Best sports cars to buy 2025

Fun and thrills by the bucketload, these are the best sports cars for your money
Best cars & vans
5 Feb 2025
Best GT cars 2025: the top 10 grand tourers on sale
Best GT cars - header image

Best GT cars 2025: the top 10 grand tourers on sale

If you want to cross continents in style and comfort, these are the best grand tourers to buy
Best cars & vans
3 Feb 2025
New Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 keeps it old-school with 799bhp supercharged V8 and six-speed manual
2025 Shelby GT350 - front 3/4 dynamic

New Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 keeps it old-school with 799bhp supercharged V8 and six-speed manual

New muscle car will be accompanied by even more powerful track-focused GT350R
News
24 Jan 2025

Most Popular

New Toyota RAV4 to stick with hybrid power when it arrives later this year
Toyota RAV4 design render (watermarked) - front

New Toyota RAV4 to stick with hybrid power when it arrives later this year

The all-new SUV will focus on hybrid power and an improved cabin, and our exclusive images show what it could look like
News
28 Feb 2025
Dacia, Renault and VW are delivering new cars at the right prices
Opinion - VW Golf

Dacia, Renault and VW are delivering new cars at the right prices

Mike Rutherford takes a look at new car sales figures across Europe
Opinion
2 Mar 2025
Denza is coming: BYD’s premium sub-brand to hit UK showrooms
Denza logo

Denza is coming: BYD’s premium sub-brand to hit UK showrooms

The brand’s first offering to Brits could be its hugely powerful Z9GT shooting brake estate
News
27 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content