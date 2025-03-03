Ford has filed a trademark for the name ‘Mach 4’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, igniting rumours that a four-door version of the Mustang could be well on the way.

This isn’t the first time that Ford has publicly hinted at the extension of the Mustang name. When the seventh-generation ’Stang was revealed in 2022, an official sketch depicted a Mustang with four doors, although the selection of drawings didn’t make the cut for the current car’s final design. Much further back, there was also a prototype four-door Mustang based on the original coupé in 1965; this obviously didn’t come to fruition, either.

Ford has shown its willingness to adorn other cars with the Mustang emblem in recent years, with the rather controversial electric Mustang Mach-E. There’s a chance a four-door saloon Mustang could also use electric power, but there doesn’t appear to be an upcoming EV platform in Ford’s repertoire to cater for this. A new commercial-based architecture for trucks and vans is arriving in 2027, along with an ‘affordable’ platform that would possibly be able to create all-electric successors to the Fiesta and Focus.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That leaves us with the internal-combustion-engined Mustang. Currently, the model is offered with a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder Ecoboost engine or a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 (and a 5.2-litre V8 for the track-focused Mustang GTD). With the 5.0-litre V8 engine and its 440bhp and 540Nm of torque, a four-door Mustang would provide competition to the likes of the Audi S4, Mercedes C43 or, by the time the Ford arrives in a few years, a possible BMW Neue Klasse replacement for the old BMW M340i.

If the sketch is anything to go by, the four-door Mustang will retain plenty of the two-door’s aggressive shape, with bulging wheelarches, a low bonnet and a sleek profile.

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…