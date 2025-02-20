BMW Neue Klasse tech ready for launch on its mission to redefine the EV market

A revolutionary new era of BMW design and technology is about to commence, as the company prepares to launch its next-generation ‘Neue Klasse’ models, starting with the all-new BMW iX3 electric SUV later this year, and the latest iteration of the ever-faithful 3 Series not far behind.

Heavily camouflaged prototypes of these pivotal new models have been out testing in extreme weather conditions, specifically the blazing heat of South Africa and the freezing cold in northern Sweden.

But we already have a clear idea of what these cars look like, thanks to the Vision Neue Klasse X concept and the Neue Klasse sedan concept. We’ve seen inside too, after a preview of BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive system, but here we’re taking a deep dive into what will power BMW’s next-generation electric cars.

The sixth-generation of BMW’s eDrive technology, more simply referred to as Gen6 eDrive, was shown off to Auto Express at the firm’s Landshut plant near Munich, where Neue Klasse battery and electric motor components will be made.

BMW claims the new battery and electric motors that’ll be used in Neue Klasse models will provide 30 per cent faster charging and a 30 per cent increase in range over its current, fifth-generation eDrive technology, like you’ll find in the outgoing iX3 which has a maximum range of 285 miles on the WLTP test cycle. The German firm also says we can expect even greater gains from certain models, such as the sleeker Neue Klasse sedan.