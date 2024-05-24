Ultra-exclusive BMW Skytop spotted on the road for the first and possibly last time

It’s been almost a year since the staggering BMW Skytop Concept was revealed, and prompted such an excited response that the brand decided to build 50 for its most devoted fans.

With so few being made, these spy shots of a prototype might be the only time you ever see one gracing the road with its presence.

Before you ask, all 50 Skytops have already been sold to some very lucky – and extremely wealthy – individuals, with each one costing approximately £500,000. But if you missed out this time, Auto Express has learned that BMW is plotting more ultra-exclusive limited series creations, and will be revealing something special at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy later this month.

The elegant Skytop targa convertible was designed to celebrate a history of iconic roadsters from BMW, with the 507 and Z8 singled out in particular by the German brand as inspiration. And from what we can tell, the road-going model looks identical to the original concept, right down to the turbine-inspired wheels.

The design builds from a nose that’s significantly more restrained and delicate than those on many contemporary BMWs. Unlike the divisive 5 Series or 7 Series, the Skytop has a relatively small pair of illuminated kidney grilles that are tapered and jut out from the bumper at a reverse angle, mimicking the iconic shark-nose of historical BMWs such as the original CS Coupé. The thin, elegant headlights feature simple clean internals, and sit above a smooth and restrained lower bumper.