Exclusive BMW M-branded halo car due after limited Skytop convertible goes down a storm

The forthcoming BMW Skytop convertible will pave the way for more limited-run BMW series-production models, with one eye on an exclusive future halo car for the M brand, Auto Express can reveal.

Sylvia Neubauer, vice president for BMW M customers, brand and sales told us: “[BMW’s] strategy is to have a series of small-series additions that we offer to the markets. There will be something coming at Villa d'Este this year, and probably some future small-series editions with the ‘M’ designation”.

Asked whether the culmination of such projects might be the inception of a bespoke BMW M model, similar in philosophy to the seventies M1 supercar, Neubauer said: “Definitely; such halo cars clearly position the brand. They make it very, very desirable.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“[Halo models] have that positive spillover effect on the brand and on the product portfolio. You're making a certain customer group very, very happy with these dream cars,” she told us. “Even those that cannot afford the car, they admire the brand. This will be part of our future road map as well.”

It’s not clear at this stage exactly what form this new halo car might take, though suggestions of an M-badged Porsche 911 rival were met with a wry smile. “That market obviously is an interesting market,” Neubauer said. “But we also know that Porsche customers are very, very loyal to their brand. So if we do it, we definitely need to do it spot on – 100 per cent.