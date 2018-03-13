Fastest electric cars in the world

More than a decade ago Tesla showed you could get supercar-style performance from a regular four-door executive car. These days, it’s the Lucid Air Sapphire that rules the roost. The elegant 5-Series-sized saloon has already won plaudits for the way it looks and drives, but in Sapphire form it’s also one of the quickest cars on sale anywhere.

205mph is already pretty good going - it’s 15mph beyond a BMW M5 with the M Driver’s Pack and its raised limiter – but the real eye-opener is the 1.89-second 0-60mph time, quicker than the 1.98 seconds of a Tesla Model S Plaid or the 2.2 seconds (to 62mph) of a Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach.

It achieves its acceleration by way of a triple-motor setup producing a combined 1,234bhp, and with separate motors for each rear wheel, it’s also capable of torque vectoring in corners. Perhaps most importantly, it’s also just a real, usable car, with a spacious interior and a high standard of trim – far from being a one-trick pony.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

Top speed: 202mph

202mph 0-62mph: 2.7 seconds

The GranTurismo Folgore is not an all-time great Maserati, but it is a very, very fast one. A top speed of 202mph from an electric car isn’t bad going, especially when that’s 3mph more than even the petrol-powered GranTurismo Trofeo can manage, and the Folgore is quicker-accelerating too: 0-62mph takes 2.7 seconds, compared to the Trofeo’s 3.5.

A trio of electric motors developing a combined 751bhp is behind that, while the Trofeo’s 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 makes “only” 542bhp. If even the Folgore’s output seems a little low compared to some of the other cars on this list, the figures suggest it makes good use of what it has (and illustrates the diminishing returns you get with ever more power and weight).

What the Folgore also shows is that performance isn’t the be-all and end-all of a luxury sports GT. Impressive though it is, we’d take the £160k Trofeo every time over the £180k Folgore, and not just because it’s cheaper. Lighter weight for better handling, a more useful touring range (we’ve found the Folgore gets only around 200 real-world miles, compared to the quoted 280), and the howl of its engine all still work in petrol power’s favour, with this particular car at least.

