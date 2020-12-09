Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Citroen Ami review

The Citroen Ami is a charming urban runabout, but it comes with many limitations

By:Gavin Braithwaite-Smith, Tristan Shale-Hester
30 Sep 2024
Citroen Ami - front16
Overall Auto Express rating

3.0

How we review cars
Price
£7,695 - £8,595
  • Affordable to buy
  • Very cheap to run
  • Fun in many ways
  • Very slow
  • Limited safety kit
  • Basic transport
SPECIFICATIONS
Find your Citroen Ami
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Leasing deals
From £160 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car
Advertisement

Is the Citroen Ami a good car?

The Citroen Ami is certainly charming, but it only makes practical sense for a very select group of urban dwellers. While it adds the weather protection absent on a moped, it’s more expensive and can’t cut through urban traffic in the same way. Its size, performance and range limitations, meanwhile, will make a second-hand city car look more desirable for most.

Key specs

Fuel type

Electric

Body style

Quadricycle

Powertrain

5.5kWh battery, 1x e-motor front-wheel drive

Safety

N/A

Warranty

2yrs/unlimited miles

How much does the Citroen Ami cost?

A moped may be cheaper, but the Citroen Ami still holds the title of the UK’s cheapest new ‘car’. It has a starting price of £7,695 to buy outright or can be acquired on a PCP contract for around £90 per month with a £2,250 deposit.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Ami is a small EV that made a big splash when the production version was unveiled back in 2020, having been teased as a concept the previous year. After much deliberation and anticipation, it finally arrived in the UK in 2022.

The Ami isn’t even classed as a car in this country – legally, it’s a quadricycle. That means a 16-year-old is allowed to drive it on public roads as long as they have a full AM moped licence.

Every Ami’s plastic body is the same shade of greyish-blue, but you can choose orange, grey or blue details – predominantly for the wheels – when you buy a standard example. There are a couple of more expensive editions, too, if you want your Ami to stand out even more. The Peps costs £8,595 and comes with a decorative spoiler, a black strip at the front, plus some funky decals. Alternatively, for a smidgen over £8,000, you can select one of the colour packs: orange, grey or blue.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Road tests

For £260, Citroen will also sell you a cargo kit for the Ami, which comprises a central separator, loading platform, protective cover and carrying case.

Citroen Ami - rear16

Electric motor, performance & drive

It’s slow, but the tiny dimensions and tight turning cycle make it ideal for city driving

The Ami’s single electric motor delivers just 8bhp, but it’s enough to carry the quadricycle to its limited top speed of 28mph in around 10 seconds. This is sufficient in congested urban areas, but we’d like just a little more – even a 35mph limit would add much more versatility once the congested urban roads eventually clear. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Around town, its tiny size makes it brilliant, though. The Ami’s excellent turning circle – less than that of a London black cab – makes manoeuvring very easy. Even though it’s narrow enough to fit through some gaps that regular cars can’t, you still can’t split lanes as you can on two wheeled vehicles, so it’s not going to make your journey times significantly quicker.

Comfort is more of a problem, however. The thin, hard seats provide virtually no support and the suspension is incredibly harsh. After an hour or so behind the wheel, you’ll be lucky if you’re not in a fair amount of discomfort.

Model 

Power

0-62mph

Top speed

Ami

8bhp

N/A

28mph

My Ami Orange, Grey or Blue

8bhp

N/A

28mph

My Ami Peps

8bhp

N/A

28mph

Citroen Ami - side16

Range, charging & running costs

The Ami will be very cheap to run, but you won’t travel far before the battery needs charging

The Ami has a 46.6-mile range and comes with a built-in charging cable – it’s effectively an EU domestic plug with a Type 2 adapter fitted. Plug this in and you can expect a full charge in around four hours.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In an era of electric cars with 300 miles of range, the Ami might appear lacking, but that’s missing the point of the quadricycle. It’s designed for use in the city as an alternative to public transport or cycling. Even the 5.5kWh battery is miniscule, so a full charge won’t cost a lot, especially if you’ve arranged a cheap electricity tariff.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Almost everything is designed to keep running costs to a minimum, including the body panels, which are cheap and easy to replace if damaged. And like other electric cars, the Ami is exempt from Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) road tax until 2025, while the low monthly repayments on a PCP deal will be no harder to stomach than your mobile phone bill.

The Ami is covered by a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, although the battery is covered for three years. You also get three-year free roadside assistance.

According to our expert data, the Ami is expected to maintain between 52 to 54 per cent of its resale value after three years or 36,000 miles.

Model 

Battery size

Range

Insurance group

Ami

5.5kWh

46.6 miles

N/A

My Ami Orange, Grey or Blue

5.5kWh

46.6 miles

N/A

My Ami Peps

5.5kWh

46.6 miles

N/A

Citroen Ami - dash16

Design, interior & technology

The Citroen Ami is basic in the extreme, but that’s part of its charm.

The Ami’s interior is as plasticky as the exterior, and about as basic as possible. There are individual buttons to operate the hazard lights, heater and rudimentary ventilation system. A single stalk behind the steering wheel controls the indicators and single front windscreen wiper, plus a button on the end activates the horn. There are no controls for the Ami’s LED headlights – they’re on whenever the car is on.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

A panoramic glass roof, which makes the small space feel really quite airy, is one welcome luxury, as is a fairly well integrated cubby hole in front of the passenger seat, which is big enough to accommodate a standard cabin bag. In total, there’s 63 litres of storage space in front of the passenger seat.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

There’s no infotainment system or speakers in the cabin, but you can place your smartphone in the cradle mounted in the centre of the dashboard. There’s also a USB port to keep your phone charged when on the move.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The My Ami Orange, Grey and Blue and My Ami Peps models also come with a My Ami Play tool for connecting the car to your smartphone. Once connected, you can access features such as sat-nav or internet radio, make calls via Bluetooth, with the smartphone doubling up as an infotainment screen.

Citroen Ami - door16

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Judged against a moped, the Ami is very good, but it’s hardly practical compared to a car

Dimensions

Length

2,410mm

Width

1,390mm

Height

1,525mm

Number of seats

2

Boot space 

63 litres

Whichever Ami variant you opt for, you’ll get the same staggered two-seat layout, with the passenger seat set slightly further back than the driver’s. All versions are left-hand drive – having just one version helps to keep the price tag low – but the layout isn’t really a problem on UK roads, because the staggered seating arrangement means that the Ami is just 1,390mm wide.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s also only 2,410mm in length, so both occupants sit right at the back of the cabin – it’s a bizarre sensation, as the windscreen feels much further away than it does in a conventional car, while there’s virtually nothing behind you.

There isn’t a boot in the Ami, just some space to fit some shopping bags behind the seats and a large passenger footwell for some odds and ends. It amounts to 63 litres of luggage capacity, so you’ll need to get used to travelling light. Alternatively, find a used version of the old Citroen Ami Cargo, which had a single seat and a city car-rivalling 260 litres of luggage capacity.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Although the Ami Cargo is no longer available, Citroen does offer a Cargo Kit, which is designed to carry shopping bags or whatever you need for a day in the office.

Citroen Ami - front static16

Safety & reliability

There’s very little to go wrong, so reliability shouldn’t be a problem, but don’t expect much in the way of safety

Key standard safety features

Euro NCAP safety ratings

  • LED front and rear lights
  • LED indicators
  • Euro NCAP safety rating - N/A

The Citroen Ami didn’t feature in the latest 2024 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey, but with so few moving parts and a simple construction, there isn’t much to go wrong. You won’t even have any problems with the infotainment system – because there isn’t one. If the sat-nav is playing up or the radio isn’t working, blame your smartphone.

As a quadricycle, the Ami isn’t subject to the same crash legislation as other cars, so it doesn’t have a Euro NCAP safety rating. It doesn’t even have the same crash protection or safety kit as other cars, but it’s likely to be safer than tackling the city streets on two wheels.

Citroen Ami alternatives

The Citroen Ami doesn’t have a direct rival, especially now that Renault Twizy has been axed. From a price perspective, it rivals city cars like the Dacia SanderoKia Picanto and Hyundai i10, but its most obvious competitor in the electric car segment is the Dacia Spring. Prices start from around £15,000 for an EV that can travel 140 miles on a single charge.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Citroen Ami comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    6kW Ami 6.3kWh 2dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £7,695

Most Economical

  • Name
    6kW Ami 6.3kWh 2dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £7,695

Fastest

  • Name
    6kW Ami 6.3kWh 2dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £7,695
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Ami

Best city cars to buy 2024
Best city cars - header image

Best city cars to buy 2024

There are plenty of appealing city cars to choose from, so here’s our guide to the best urban runabouts
Best cars & vans
9 Sep 2024
New Citroen Ami Peps range-topper celebrates baby EV’s 4th birthday
New Citroen Ami Pep

New Citroen Ami Peps range-topper celebrates baby EV’s 4th birthday

Prices start from £8,595 for the top version of Citroen’s oddball electric city car
News
1 Jul 2024
Smallest cars on sale in the UK
Smallest cars - header image

Smallest cars on sale in the UK

These are the most compact cars you can buy right now
Best cars & vans
28 Jun 2024
Cheapest cars to run 2024
Cheapest cars to run - header image

Cheapest cars to run 2024

When it comes to total cost of ownership, cut-price entry-level models aren’t always the best. So what are the cheapest cars to run in the UK today?
Best cars & vans
17 Jan 2024
Beaver rewilding in a Citroen Ami: yes, really!
Beaver rewilding in a Citroen Ami

Beaver rewilding in a Citroen Ami: yes, really!

When Citroen said it was supporting a scheme to rewild beavers in West London wetlands, we were eager to gnaw how it would work
Features
23 Dec 2023
New Citroen Ami Buggy 2023 review
Citroen Ami Buggy - front tracking

New Citroen Ami Buggy 2023 review

The Citroen Ami Buggy opens up the small urban EV to a more adventurous style
Road tests
2 Oct 2023
New Fiat Topolino: latest details and prices for the retro EV runabout
Fiat Topolino - front

New Fiat Topolino: latest details and prices for the retro EV runabout

The Fiat Topolino is the Italian brand’s take on the Citroen Ami, and gets retro styling with an opening fabric roof
News
10 Jul 2023
New Citroen Ami Buggy: UK allocation limited to 40 units
Citroen Ami Buggy - front

New Citroen Ami Buggy: UK allocation limited to 40 units

Citroen’s all-electric quadricycle will go on sale 20 June
News
23 May 2023
‘We’re witnessing the start of a transport revolution - courtesy of the Citroen Ami’
Opinion - Citroen Ami

‘We’re witnessing the start of a transport revolution - courtesy of the Citroen Ami’

Mike Rutherford thinks the all-electric Citroen Ami will be a huge success in the UK
Opinion
2 Oct 2022
New range-topping Citroen My Ami Tonic revealed with £8,695 price tag
Citroen My Ami Tonic - front action

New range-topping Citroen My Ami Tonic revealed with £8,695 price tag

A new top-spec Citroen Ami has been unveiled with an even funkier exterior
News
2 Sep 2022
New Citroen Ami on sale in the UK now from £7,695
Citroen Ami UK - front static

New Citroen Ami on sale in the UK now from £7,695

The compact quadricycle is pricier than first thought, but the Citroen Ami will still be the UK’s cheapest ‘car’
News
14 Jun 2022
Skip advert
Advertisement
Citroen Ami Cargo confirmed for UK launch in 2022
Citroen Ami Cargo - front

Citroen Ami Cargo confirmed for UK launch in 2022

The Citroen Ami Cargo is the commercial vehicle version of the tiny city car, and it will join the two-seat passenger model on sale in the UK next yea…
News
26 Oct 2021
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content