Citroen Ami review

Is the Citroen Ami a good car?

The Citroen Ami is certainly charming, but it only makes practical sense for a very select group of urban dwellers. While it adds the weather protection absent on a moped, it’s more expensive and can’t cut through urban traffic in the same way. Its size, performance and range limitations, meanwhile, will make a second-hand city car look more desirable for most.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Quadricycle Powertrain 5.5kWh battery, 1x e-motor front-wheel drive Safety N/A Warranty 2yrs/unlimited miles

How much does the Citroen Ami cost?

A moped may be cheaper, but the Citroen Ami still holds the title of the UK’s cheapest new ‘car’. It has a starting price of £7,695 to buy outright or can be acquired on a PCP contract for around £90 per month with a £2,250 deposit.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Ami is a small EV that made a big splash when the production version was unveiled back in 2020, having been teased as a concept the previous year. After much deliberation and anticipation, it finally arrived in the UK in 2022.

The Ami isn’t even classed as a car in this country – legally, it’s a quadricycle. That means a 16-year-old is allowed to drive it on public roads as long as they have a full AM moped licence.

Every Ami’s plastic body is the same shade of greyish-blue, but you can choose orange, grey or blue details – predominantly for the wheels – when you buy a standard example. There are a couple of more expensive editions, too, if you want your Ami to stand out even more. The Peps costs £8,595 and comes with a decorative spoiler, a black strip at the front, plus some funky decals. Alternatively, for a smidgen over £8,000, you can select one of the colour packs: orange, grey or blue.