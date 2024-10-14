Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Awwwww! Citroen Ami has an adorable new look that includes a subtle nod to the iconic 2CV

The Ami’s new face takes inspiration from the Citroen Oli concept revealed in 2022, while there are cues from the Tin Snail, too

By:Ellis Hyde
14 Oct 2024
Citroen Ami facelift - front 21

The Citroen Ami has been given a mid-life refresh that’s made the tiny two-seat electric car even more adorable, and incorporated the French firm’s latest brand identity and fresh styling cues.

Revealed at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, the new face of the Ami borrows heavily from the funky, chunky Citroen Oli concept uncovered in 2022. It’s much simpler than before, and gives the oddball electric car even more recognisable ‘facial features’.

The round headlights have now been moved higher so they better resemble eyes, helped by new black surrounds which add definition. Meanwhile, the angled surface that connects them is supposed to resemble a smile, and sitting pride of place in the centre is the revamped, retro-inspired Citroen chevron logo.

The front bumper is flatter now, too, and has the Ami name embossed in it. The wheelarches also appear to be more pronounced, while ‘slots’ on the front wings are a small, subtle homage to the Tin Snail, the iconic Citroen 2CV. 

As before, the rear uses the exact same body panel as the front, with an added benefit of the new design being that the sloped upper section makes it appear slightly more dynamic. 

Citroen Ami facelift - rear 21

The Ami comes in a ‘Night Sepia’ hue, with three colour packs – red, white and green – available to brighten things up by adding graphics, new checkerboard wheel covers and a dashboard insert. 

There haven’t been any technical changes, though, meaning that every Ami still features a miniscule 5.5kWh battery that offers a range of up to 46 miles, while the 8bhp electric motor allows for a top speed of 28mph. Charging is done through a plug hidden in the door, but it’s still not retractable, unlike the new Fiat Grande Panda’s built-in cable. 

Inside, a small instrument panel provides key driver information, while the smartphone holder on the dashboard allows you to use your device for navigation, music and calls. 

The facelifted Citroen Ami was unveiled at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, alongside a new Ami Buggy Vision concept. The latter has a more adventurous, beach buggy-inspired aesthetic, courtesy of beefier-looking tyres, black wheelarch extensions and a lack of doors. 

The ‘Midnight Blue’ body colour is contrasted by the white roof, stickers and Citroen logo. It also sports yellow headlights, which are another nod to Citroen’s past, but if they’re not powerful enough, there’s an LED light bar on the roof. 

There are also new quilted seat cushions which are claimed to be as squishy as Citroen’s latest ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats.

Do you like the Citroen Ami's new looks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

