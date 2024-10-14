Awwwww! Citroen Ami has an adorable new look that includes a subtle nod to the iconic 2CV

The Citroen Ami has been given a mid-life refresh that’s made the tiny two-seat electric car even more adorable, and incorporated the French firm’s latest brand identity and fresh styling cues.

Revealed at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, the new face of the Ami borrows heavily from the funky, chunky Citroen Oli concept uncovered in 2022. It’s much simpler than before, and gives the oddball electric car even more recognisable ‘facial features’.

The round headlights have now been moved higher so they better resemble eyes, helped by new black surrounds which add definition. Meanwhile, the angled surface that connects them is supposed to resemble a smile, and sitting pride of place in the centre is the revamped, retro-inspired Citroen chevron logo.

The front bumper is flatter now, too, and has the Ami name embossed in it. The wheelarches also appear to be more pronounced, while ‘slots’ on the front wings are a small, subtle homage to the Tin Snail, the iconic Citroen 2CV.

As before, the rear uses the exact same body panel as the front, with an added benefit of the new design being that the sloped upper section makes it appear slightly more dynamic.

The Ami comes in a ‘Night Sepia’ hue, with three colour packs – red, white and green – available to brighten things up by adding graphics, new checkerboard wheel covers and a dashboard insert.