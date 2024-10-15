Next Dacia Sandero likely to be an EV

The next-generation Dacia Sandero, due in 2027, is likely to move to electric power, although the brand is able to hold off on the decision until late next year in case electric car uptake continues to be slow, according to chief executive Denis Le Vot.

Despite previous speculation that the car would definitely be an EV, Le Vot, speaking at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, said Dacia’s “Leap 100” strategy means the company will accelerate from making the decision to launching the car in 100 weeks, which allows it to delay a final call on the powertrain for its next-generation supermini until late next year before committing. But it will have to commit to either EV or ICE, with the Renault Group only developing platforms for one powertrain or the other, rather than the Stellantis approach, for example, of having petrol and electric alternatives on the same platform.

“Dacia is going to use the shelf of techno bricks of the Group to choose, at the last moment, the best solution,” said Le Vot, referring to the range of powertrain technology it can select from within the Renault Group. “Come back to me at Christmas 2025. We have a year, and anything can happen in terms of technology in a year.”

Le Vot confirmed that the Sandero, provided it comes to market as an EV, will be Dacia’s second electric vehicle after the Dacia Spring, which will cost from £15,000 when it hits the UK this month. “We have already got one, and then the next natural one would be 2027.”

That means the new C-segment car, currently unnamed but with the codename C-Neo, will use the same hybrid powertrain as the new Bigster SUV, which was shown for the first time at the 2024 Paris show. He also declined to put a date on how quickly Dacia will transition to becoming a full electric brand. “We don't say anything, we're going to do it gradually,” he concluded.”

