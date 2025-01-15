You can now order a Dacia Bigster: mild and full hybrid powertrains available from £25k

Four years on from our first glimpse at the Dacia Bigster in concept form, the brand’s new SUV has finally landed in the UK with order books now open. Pre-orders for the Bigster have been available since early January with Dacia already having taken over 500 deposits, but now the C-segment SUV can be had from £24,995 or on a finance deal costing £141 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Deliveries of the Bigster will begin in spring with all three trim levels (Expression, Journey and Extreme) now on sale. There’s also three powertrains to choose from, including an off-road ready 4x4 version.

Despite being the range-topping model in Dacia’s line up, the Bigster’s pricing remains keen.

The entry-level Expression costs from £24,995 and even the top-of-the-range full-hybrid version will cost less than £29,500 – undercutting the £30,000 base price for a Nissan Qashqai.

The Bigster also costs less than several other key rivals, such as the Kia Sportage and Ford Kuga, while its starting price matches the value-focused MG HS. It achieves this despite being the largest and most expensive model Dacia has launched to date.

Expression models will come with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch digital instrument display, dual-zone air-conditioning, a 40:20:40-split rear bench, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and four ‘YouClip’ anchor points for attaching accessories.