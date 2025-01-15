You can now order a Dacia Bigster: mild and full hybrid powertrains available from £25k
The Bigster sits above the Duster as the largest car Dacia makes
Four years on from our first glimpse at the Dacia Bigster in concept form, the brand’s new SUV has finally landed in the UK with order books now open. Pre-orders for the Bigster have been available since early January with Dacia already having taken over 500 deposits, but now the C-segment SUV can be had from £24,995 or on a finance deal costing £141 a month.
Deliveries of the Bigster will begin in spring with all three trim levels (Expression, Journey and Extreme) now on sale. There’s also three powertrains to choose from, including an off-road ready 4x4 version.
Despite being the range-topping model in Dacia’s line up, the Bigster’s pricing remains keen.
The entry-level Expression costs from £24,995 and even the top-of-the-range full-hybrid version will cost less than £29,500 – undercutting the £30,000 base price for a Nissan Qashqai.
The Bigster also costs less than several other key rivals, such as the Kia Sportage and Ford Kuga, while its starting price matches the value-focused MG HS. It achieves this despite being the largest and most expensive model Dacia has launched to date.
Expression models will come with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch digital instrument display, dual-zone air-conditioning, a 40:20:40-split rear bench, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and four ‘YouClip’ anchor points for attaching accessories.
Plus, there are plenty of safety features onboard, such as traffic sign recognition with speed alert, cruise control, lane change alert, lane-keep assist, driver attention warning, advanced emergency braking and an emergency call system.
Upgrading to Journey trim costs £26,245 and adds 19-inch rims, a 10.1-inch instrument display, a powered tailgate, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, different seat upholstery, a wireless smartphone charging pad, high beam assist and electrically adjustable door mirrors.
Extreme specification, which will be available from £26,495, is aimed more towards fans of the outdoors. It gets most of the same kit, but also adds 18-inch alloy wheels, modular roof bars, washable seat upholstery and rubber floor mats, plus a panoramic sunroof and brown copper accents.
The top two trim levels will have the option of a two-tone black roof, to contrast with the six paint colours that’ll be on offer, including Indigo Blue, which is exclusive to the Bigster.
The engine range kicks off with the TCe 140: a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology and a six-speed manual gearbox. It produces 138bhp and 230Nm of torque – enough for 0-62mph in less than 10 seconds – and Dacia says it can return up to 51.4mpg.
The TCe 130 4x4 features the same mild-hybrid petrol engine, but with 128bhp on tap and four-wheel drive. There’s also five drive modes for different terrain: Auto, Eco, Off-Road, Mud/Sand and Snow. It’s only available in Expression and Extreme trim, and costs £2,200 more than the standard motor.
Finally, there’s the Hybrid 155 powertrain - which costs from £27,995 in Expression trim. This uses a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed automatic gearbox, working together with one main electric motor, a separate starter generator motor and a 1.4kWh battery. Combined power output is 153bhp, while the e-motor provides up to 205Nm of torque.
The Bigster Hybrid is capable of returning up to 60.1mpg, says Dacia, and can spend up to 80 per cent of the time driving in town on pure-electric power.
As for Dacia’s finance offers, you can get the Bigster on the firm’s two-year PCP deal from £141 a month with a deposit of £6,249. The Bigster Hybrid, with a deposit of £4,604, can be had from £299 a month on a four-year PCP deal.
