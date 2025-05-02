The weather, buses and Britain’s diminished scooter culture are reasons why imports of Citroen’s upgraded Ami Buggy are on hold for now.

Citroen has shifted more than 75,000 Amis in 17 different countries, with the UK accounting for more than 1,000 in the past two years. That includes 40 of the first-generation, limited-edition Buggy.

Now, the Buggy is back with a facelift, no limit on production and the same basic recipe: an Ami that ditches the doors for metallic side protection hoops and adds a rear spoiler and canvas roof for open-air motoring.

That’s fine for Monte Carlo or Marseille, but it doesn’t have quite the same appeal in Manchester – or anywhere else in the inclement UK for that matter. “But we are thinking hard about doing the Buggy,” Citroen UK managing director Greg Taylor told Auto Express. The revised standard Ami is coming into the UK for sure.

The most noticeable change for the Ami and its Buggy spin-off is the phasing out of double lamps for a single pair of round spotlights. “And moving the lights higher means people instinctively read them as two expressive eyes in a face,” explained Ami designer Antoine Gaillot-Drevon. The new lamps look like a tribute to the 2CV’s and the designer admits the new fender gill is a straight lift from history’s most famous Citroen, too.

And because the Ami’s opposing panels are symmetrical to save tooling costs, there’s a new rear panel mirroring the front’s with higher, rounded red lights. Citroen’s 2D logo (in eye-catching yellow on the Buggy) also figures, while new black stickers accentuate the wheelarches.