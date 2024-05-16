New Polestar 7 is a premium SUV to challenge the Tesla Model Y

News broke last week of the all-new Polestar 7, a “premium compact SUV” that will complete the maker’s far-reaching electric car line-up and be built in Europe before the end of the decade. Auto Express has now spoken to CEO Michael Lohscheller about the promised small SUV and the future of Polestar.

The 7 was initially thought to be a replacement for the brand’s current entry point, the Polestar 2, but Lohscheller said this isn’t the case. “At some stage we will announce a successor [for Polestar 2]. There will be a like for like-ish replacement,” he told us, suggesting that the car will continue to target big sellers such as the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4.

Conversely, the Polestar 7 is therefore expected to dive head-first into the hugely competitive C and D-segment electric SUV market, which is currently dominated by models such as the Tesla Model Y and Audi Q4 e-tron.

However, while the Polestar 7 will undoubtedly have its sights set on those cars, Lohscheller explained that the car will sit “between [Volvo] EX30 and EX40; this is where the heart of the market is”, suggesting that in terms of dimensions, it’s a smaller crossover variant that’s in the works. Our exclusive images preview how the new car could look.