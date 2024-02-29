Volvo EX40 review

Another £4,000 is needed for the Ultra model, which adds adaptive LED headlights and cornering foglights, a 360-degree camera system, even larger alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, different upholstery, an electrically adjustable passenger seat and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Volvo is currently offering Black Edition versions of Plus and Ultra trims. They come in Single Motor Extended Range or Twin Motor Performance specs (which is currently the only way to get the latter powertrain), with Onyx Black paint, all of the car’s exterior chrome deleted (including the diagonal slash across the grille) and gloss-black 20-inch alloys. Prices start from £55,000 for the Single Motor Plus Black Edition, rising to £63,000 for the Ultra Black Edition in Twin Motor Performance guise.

Electric motors, performance & drive Volvo has fitted the EX40 with powerful electric motors, but it’s not the sharpest SUV to drive

There are standard and Extended Range battery options available with the Single Motor powertrain. The former has a 69kWh pack, while the latter features a 78kWh unit, and their rear-mounted electric motors have power outputs of 235bhp and 249bhp, respectively. The power difference is there to compensate for the extra 42kg of weight that the Extended Range car carries, and both can sprint from 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Twin Motor version has a 254bhp rear-mounted unit that’s joined by a 148bhp motor up front for a combined total of 402bhp, while the battery increases to 82kWh. This four-wheel-drive model can sprint from 0-62mph in a sports-car-baiting 4.8 seconds. But if that isn’t fast enough for you, the Performance version bumps the power up to 436bhp and can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed EX40 Single Motor 235bhp 7.3 seconds 112mph EX40 Twin Motor 402bhp 4.8 seconds 112mph EX40 Twin Motor Performance 436bhp 4.6 seconds 112mph

While the EX40 has the firepower to be rapid in a straight line, the chassis is geared more towards comfort than sharp handling. The EX40’s upright body gives you a tall seating position that allows you to place it on the road precisely, while the flat bonnet only slopes away slightly, so you know where the front of the car is. And if you can’t judge that, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera are standard on all models.