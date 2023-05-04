Volvo EC40 review

Is the Volvo EC40 a good car?

The Volvo EC40 (previously known as Volvo C40) is a smart, stylish and easy to live with electric SUV, but it is a car with a bit of an identity crisis. The almost identical Volvo EX40 delivers a similar design and performance but with much greater practicality, while the closely related Polestar 2 is more engaging to drive.

Advertisement - Article continues below

On the plus side, the Volvo has a wide range of motor and battery options, plus a decent range and an interior that’s classy and comfortable. Better still, it now costs the same as the EX40, so if you do want to sacrifice a little space for some style you’re no longer paying more for less practicality.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Coupe crossover Powertrain 69kWh battery, 1x e-motor 235bhp, rear-wheel drive

78kWh battery, 1x e-motor 249bhp, rear-wheel drive

82kWh battery, 2x e-motor 402bhp, four-wheel drive

82kWh battery, 2x e-motor 442bhp, four-wheel drive Safety 5-star Euro NCAP (2022) Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

8yrs/100,000 miles (battery only)

How much does the Volvo EC40 cost?

Effectively a more stylish version of the Volvo EX40, the EC40 is a fully electric compact coupe crossover. Prices start at around £45,000, rising to just short of £64,000 for the top-of-the-range models.

There’s a choice of rear-wheel drive Single Motor and Single Motor Extended Range, along with four-wheel drive Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance powertrain layouts, while battery options include 69kWh, 78kWh and 82kWh, depending on the model.

The core trim levels for the EC40 are Plus and Ultra, but there are also sportier-looking Black Edition versions of both these trims. These come exclusively in Onyx black paint, and feature gloss black exterior trim details and alloy wheels, plus black suede trim inside. If you opt for a Twin Motor in Black Edition form, you automatically get the Twin Motor Performance powertrain, giving you 436bhp compared with the standard 402bhp Twin Motor.