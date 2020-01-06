Range Rover Evoque review
The Range Rover Evoque offers great levels of luxury, technology and – perhaps most importantly – style
Although the current Range Rover Evoque doesn’t look too far removed from the first-generation model, it’s added impressive levels of technology, a range of mild and plug-in hybrid powertrains, plus all the refinement and premium touches you’d expect of the larger Range Rover models.
The standard equipment list is generous, while higher-spec models bring full-fat Range Rover appointments. The Benefit-in-Kind savings for business users will make the plug-in hybrid version particularly appealing. We liked the current Evoque so much when it launched, we awarded it the coveted title of best Small Premium SUV at our 2019 New Car Awards.
About the Range Rover Evoque
While some premium compact SUV rivals such as the BMW X1 and X2 offer a more engaging driving experience, the Evoque provides a focus on luxury and comfort that many buyers will prefer. More than a few Evoques will be sold because of their bold looks or the Range Rover name alone, but that’s not to say this car isn’t a viable alternative to favourites like the Audi Q3, Volvo XC40, Mercedes GLA and JLR’s own Jaguar E-Pace.
The Evoque is the smallest Range Rover model that Land Rover produces and in its original form – introduced in 2011 – it was a car that set a precedent as a small yet luxurious SUV aimed squarely at a niche in the market (especially the previous-generation convertible and three-door models).
The Evoque went on to be one of the British manufacturer’s best-sellers, but after the best part of a decade on sale, the original model was falling behind rivals that it had inspired, including the aforementioned Q3 and GLA. The latest model addresses this, offering evolutionary styling adjustments plus major changes under the skin.
The latest Range Rover Evoque is based on Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA) - which is shared with the Land Rover Discovery and Jaguar E-Pace - essentially a heavily modified version of the old model’s D8 platform. The new car takes up much the same space on the road, but the wheelbase is now longer to help increase rear passenger space – a sticking point for the old car. The new platform brings with it up-to-date 48-volt mild-hybrid electrification and has also paved the way for a plug-in hybrid model to join the range.
The Range Rover Evoque is available with a choice of two petrol and two diesel engines, along with a plug-in hybrid unit. Bar the entry-level D165 diesel that gets front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox, all versions come with four-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
There are four equipment levels: S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography. The top-spec Autobiography trim is only available in combination with the higher-powered mild-hybrid P250 petrol, D200 diesel versions and plug-in hybrid P300e powertrains.
Prices currently start from a little over £40,000, with standard kit including a 10-inch touchscreen running Land Rover's Pivi infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, a reversing camera, cruise control, lane keep assist and 17-inch alloy wheels. Higher-spec models get an upgraded Pivi Pro infotainment system, a Meridian sound system, leather upholstery and larger rims, among other luxuries.
The Evoque is Land Rover's best-selling model, so buyers looking for a decent used example should be spoilt for choice. Stylish and good to drive, the compact SUV ably represents the Land Rover brand, offering a more affordable entry point into ownership than many of its bigger, more luxurious siblings.
It may not be the most practical SUV and reliability can sometimes be an issue, but it offers tremendous kerb appeal and will suit families who want a comfortable cruiser with a little added sophistication.
Range Rover Evoque history
Range Rover Evoque Mk1: 2011-2018
Based on the 2008 Land Rover LRX Concept, the first generation Evoque was launched in 2011 with three- and five-door models available. It won our Car of the Year award during its debut year, while its impressive engineering has meant even older models still look modern and fresh today.
Both petrol and diesel-engined Evoque's should be in good supply, while you might want to keep an eye out for the facelifted car which arrived in 2015 with updated exterior styling, more efficient engines, revised tech and improved safety features. And, if you're after top down, wind-in-your-hair driving fun, but with that familiar high-riding SUV driving position, there is the ultra-rare convertible model to consider. Read our full Mk1 Range Rover Evoque buyer’s guide here…
