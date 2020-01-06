Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Range Rover Evoque review

The Range Rover Evoque offers great levels of luxury, technology and – perhaps most importantly – style

by: Alastair Crooks
30 Jan 2024
Range Rover Evoque P300e Autobiography - full width front20
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£40,020 to £58,150
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Slick styling
  • Great mild-hybrid engines
  • Luxurious, tech-filled interior
  • Physical climate controls are gone
  • Rear seats still slightly cramped
  • Automatic gearbox easily confused
Although the current Range Rover Evoque doesn’t look too far removed from the first-generation model, it’s added impressive levels of technology, a range of mild and plug-in hybrid powertrains, plus all the refinement and premium touches you’d expect of the larger Range Rover models. 

The standard equipment list is generous, while higher-spec models bring full-fat Range Rover appointments. The Benefit-in-Kind savings for business users will make the plug-in hybrid version particularly appealing. We liked the current Evoque so much when it launched, we awarded it the coveted title of best Small Premium SUV at our 2019 New Car Awards.

About the Range Rover Evoque

While some premium compact SUV rivals such as the BMW X1 and X2 offer a more engaging driving experience, the Evoque provides a focus on luxury and comfort that many buyers will prefer. More than a few Evoques will be sold because of their bold looks or the Range Rover name alone, but that’s not to say this car isn’t a viable alternative to favourites like the Audi Q3Volvo XC40Mercedes GLA and JLR’s own Jaguar E-Pace.

The Evoque is the smallest Range Rover model that Land Rover produces and in its original form – introduced in 2011 – it was a car that set a precedent as a small yet luxurious SUV aimed squarely at a niche in the market (especially the previous-generation convertible and three-door models). 

More reviews

Car group tests
Road tests
Used car tests

The Evoque went on to be one of the British manufacturer’s best-sellers, but after the best part of a decade on sale, the original model was falling behind rivals that it had inspired, including the aforementioned Q3 and GLA. The latest model addresses this, offering evolutionary styling adjustments plus major changes under the skin.

The latest Range Rover Evoque is based on Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA) - which is shared with the Land Rover Discovery and Jaguar E-Pace - essentially a heavily modified version of the old model’s D8 platform. The new car takes up much the same space on the road, but the wheelbase is now longer to help increase rear passenger space – a sticking point for the old car. The new platform brings with it up-to-date 48-volt mild-hybrid electrification and has also paved the way for a plug-in hybrid model to join the range.

The Range Rover Evoque is available with a choice of two petrol and two diesel engines, along with a plug-in hybrid unit. Bar the entry-level D165 diesel that gets front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox, all versions come with four-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

There are four equipment levels: S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography. The top-spec Autobiography trim is only available in combination with the higher-powered mild-hybrid P250 petrol, D200 diesel versions and plug-in hybrid P300e powertrains.

Prices currently start from a little over £40,000, with standard kit including a 10-inch touchscreen running Land Rover's Pivi infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, a reversing camera, cruise control, lane keep assist and 17-inch alloy wheels. Higher-spec models get an upgraded Pivi Pro infotainment system, a Meridian sound system, leather upholstery and larger rims, among other luxuries.

The Evoque is Land Rover's best-selling model, so buyers looking for a decent used example should be spoilt for choice. Stylish and good to drive, the compact SUV ably represents the Land Rover brand, offering a more affordable entry point into ownership than many of its bigger, more luxurious siblings.

It may not be the most practical SUV and reliability can sometimes be an issue, but it offers tremendous kerb appeal and will suit families who want a comfortable cruiser with a little added sophistication.

Range Rover Evoque history

Range Rover Evoque front tracking

Range Rover Evoque Mk1: 2011-2018

Based on the 2008 Land Rover LRX Concept, the first generation Evoque was launched in 2011 with three- and five-door models available. It won our Car of the Year award during its debut year, while its impressive engineering has meant even older models still look modern and fresh today.

Both petrol and diesel-engined Evoque's should be in good supply, while you might want to keep an eye out for the facelifted car which arrived in 2015 with updated exterior styling, more efficient engines, revised tech and improved safety features. And, if you're after top down, wind-in-your-hair driving fun, but with that familiar high-riding SUV driving position, there is the ultra-rare convertible model to consider. Read our full Mk1 Range Rover Evoque buyer’s guide here…

For an alternative guide to the Range Rover Evoque, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...

Frequently Asked Questions
If you’re after a nicely finished, refined, and comfortable SUV that’s easier to park than a full-size Range Rover, then the Range Rover Evoque will fit the bill.
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    2.0 D150 5dr 2WD
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £31,130

Most Economical

  • Name
    2.0 D165 5dr 2WD
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £33,370

Fastest

  • Name
    2.0 P300 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £39,890
See More Stats
In this review
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

