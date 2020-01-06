Or are you looking to sell your car?

Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...

Although the current Range Rover Evoque doesn’t look too far removed from the first-generation model, it’s added impressive levels of technology, a range of mild and plug-in hybrid powertrains, plus all the refinement and premium touches you’d expect of the larger Range Rover models. The standard equipment list is generous, while higher-spec models bring full-fat Range Rover appointments. The Benefit-in-Kind savings for business users will make the plug-in hybrid version particularly appealing. We liked the current Evoque so much when it launched, we awarded it the coveted title of best Small Premium SUV at our 2019 New Car Awards. About the Range Rover Evoque While some premium compact SUV rivals such as the BMW X1 and X2 offer a more engaging driving experience, the Evoque provides a focus on luxury and comfort that many buyers will prefer. More than a few Evoques will be sold because of their bold looks or the Range Rover name alone, but that’s not to say this car isn’t a viable alternative to favourites like the Audi Q3, Volvo XC40, Mercedes GLA and JLR’s own Jaguar E-Pace. The Evoque is the smallest Range Rover model that Land Rover produces and in its original form – introduced in 2011 – it was a car that set a precedent as a small yet luxurious SUV aimed squarely at a niche in the market (especially the previous-generation convertible and three-door models).