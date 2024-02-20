New Volvo EX40 is a rebadged XC40 electric

The Volvo XC40 and Volvo C40 EVs have been rebadged Volvo EX40 and Volvo EC40 respectively, bringing the popular small SUVs in line with the manufacturer’s other electric cars, the EX30, EX90 and EM90. The XC40 name will remain for the petrol and hybrid versions of Volvo’s BMW X1 rival.

Björn Annwall, the Swedish brand’s Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy CEO, said: “By aligning our trailblazing first electric models with the rest of our electric-car portfolio, we simplify choice for consumers as we continue to electrify our line-up.”

The name changes come as part of a suite of model-year 2025 upgrades for the Volvo range, as the manufacturer looks to increase production of its zero-emission models. EVs represented 16 per cent of Volvo’s global sales in 2023, which is up 70 per cent on the previous 12 months, but the brand has said that its goal is to sell EVs only by the end of the decade.

Volvo is also introducing a Performance software pack for the EX40 and EC40, which increases the output of the existing Twin variants by 34bhp, to 436bhp. The upgrade includes a unique pedal map for “quicker response” and a new Performance drive mode. Volvo says the upgrade will be available over the air for MY24 cars in “selected markets”, but hasn’t yet said whether this will apply for UK customers.

While unconfirmed, it’s expected Volvo will use this opportunity to bolster the EX40 and EC40 line-up by offering single-motor models with the larger 82kWh battery currently fitted to dual-motor versions. This option has been available to customers in other global markets for some time, and could boost the base car’s range to more than 350 miles. As it stands, the single-motor model can only be paired with the 69kWh battery, capping range at 294 miles.

Finally, Volvo is set to introduce a new Black Edition model to the EX40, EC40 and XC40 ranges. The firm says the upgrades will mirror those found on the XC60 Black Edition, which went on sale last year.

Predictably, these cars will get Onyx Black paint, gloss-black badging and 20-inch black wheels, plus a choice of microtech or textile charcoal interiors. It’s not clear whether this specification will be available with all battery and motor combinations, or if it’ll be exclusive to higher-end models.

Prices and specs for the model-year 2025 cars will be revealed later, but it’s unlikely we’ll see a significant increase on the outgoing XC40 Recharge’s £39,005 base price. That said, an all-singing, all-dancing EC40 Twin with the new Performance pack could feasibly nudge £60k.

Concluding the range updates, Volvo has said it’ll ditch the ‘Recharge’ branding from its XC60 and XC90 PHEVs, which will now solely use T6 and T8 badges to signify output. Volvo also says its B5 mild hybrids are now up to four per cent more efficient, thanks to a tweaked combustion cycle.

