Lexus RZ vs Volvo EX40: Tesla Model Y rivals go head-to-head in electric SUV battle

It seems that the Tesla Model Y has become something of a default choice in the electric SUV sector, but there are plenty of alternatives available if you want a break from the norm. One that stands out is the Lexus RZ, with its dramatic bodywork and a cabin that beats the Tesla for premium appeal.

There’s a new addition to the line-up, too, with the existing dual-motor, four-wheel- drive RZ 450e being joined by the single-motor RZ 300e. This version helps to lower the starting price of the range, but because it has the same battery as the 450e, it can also travel further on a charge. It’s available in identical trim levels to the 450e, so there’s a decent amount of kit even on the base model.

The rival we’ve lined up here looks familiar, but Volvo has rebranded the all-electric version of the XC40 as the EX40, so that it matches the rest of the Swedish firm’s electric models. It’s also been given Volvo’s latest infotainment software, and this compact electric SUV was a pretty decent machine in the first place. We’re testing it in single-motor guise to match the Lexus, but whether you choose the standard or long-range battery it undercuts its rival here on list price.

Lexus RZ

Model: Lexus RZ 300e Urban Price: £49,995 Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 71.4kWh battery, 201bhp 0-62mph: 8.0 seconds Test efficiency: 3.6 miles/kWh Official range: 297 miles Annual VED: £0

While Lexus is an expert in hybrids, its all-electric line-up has faltered a little so far. The RZ is based on the same running gear as the Toyota bZ4X, and it slots between the NX and RX in terms of size and price.