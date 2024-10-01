New Lexus RZ 300e 2024 review: range boost makes EV more appealing

Inevitably, that slows the RZ’s acceleration, because with just one 201bhp electric motor, the 0-62mph sprint takes eight seconds flat in the 300e; the 450e will do it in just 5.3 seconds. Although the instant torque of the electric motor gives the RZ 300e some initial punch, this fades pretty quickly and you soon understand that acceleration figures aren’t what the RZ is about.

The 18-inch alloy wheels in our lower-spec Premium car not only improve range by 31 miles over the 20-inch rims on the Premium Plus model, but they also contribute to excellent ride quality. The RZ glides over bumps and potholes, and its road manners are refreshing in the face of a tide of electric family SUVs that often inappropriately prioritise chassis stiffness and sportiness. Neither the bZ4X nor the Solterra can give you the same levels of refinement as the Lexus, which is supremely quiet at cruising speeds.

That’s not to say the RZ falls apart at the sight of a corner, though. The new ‘by-wire’ steering might be light and lacking in ultimate feedback, but body roll is composed and manageable. The Lexus is noticeably front-driven in the bends, but it doesn’t scrabble for grip, even in the wet, thanks to some wide front tyres and even wider rears. While the brake pedal itself gives plenty of pushback, the levels of brake regeneration aren’t strong, with no option for one-pedal driving.

The RZ’s interior feels very well put together and has all the high-quality materials you’d expect in the premium SUV class, although it’s lacking the eye-catching, tech-laden pizazz of the new Audi Q6 e-tron. There’s plenty of adjustment in the driver’s seat, and you can set it surprisingly low, considering the rather sedate, non-sporty driving experience. Visibility is pretty decent all around and although Lexus did introduce digital wing mirrors on some of its cars recently, they’re not an option on the RZ. The door mirrors themselves are absolutely gigantic, though, so we’d be curious to see how far the RZ’s 0.26 drag coefficient could be reduced with digital items.