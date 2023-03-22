Lexus RX review

Our opinion on the Lexus RX

The arrival of the latest Lexus RX marked a big leap forward for the Japanese carmaker. The wealth of technology on board is much more impressive than what came before it, and Lexus’s build quality is still up there with the best. The plug-in hybrid version is also a welcome addition to the line-up.

Sadly, there’s no seven-seat version, and for such a large SUV, boot space is average rather than generous. But if you're looking for a comfortable, refined and easy-going SUV, Lexus’s flagship SUV is better than ever.

About the Lexus RX

Now in its fifth generation, the latest Lexus RX is exclusively fitted with hybrid power in the UK, with a choice of the brand’s ‘self-charging’ hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains. It’s currently the brand’s largest SUV, above the Lexus LBX and Lexus NX.

There’s a choice of six trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus, F Sport Design, Takumi, F Sport, and F Sport Takumi. You can get two versions of the regular hybrid, the entry-level 350h and the range-topping 500h. In between there is the 450h+ plug-in hybrid.

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We’ve tested every variant of the Lexus RX since it first went on sale, including dedicated road tests of the 350h, 450h+ and 500h models.

Performance & driving experience The Lexus RX is focused on comfort rather than excitement

Pros Excellent ride comfort

PHEV provides instantaneous acceleration from its electric motors

Handles corners without any fuss Cons CVT high-rev drone in 350h when pushed

Manual gearshift paddles on 500h are pretty much only for show

Performance is a tad underwhelming

The entry-level Lexus RX 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine that drives the wheels through an e-CVT automatic gearbox, assisted by a pair of electric motors supplied by a small battery.