Subaru Solterra review

Our opinion on the Subaru Solterra

The Subaru Solterra is the Japanese brand’s first-ever electric car, and it’s surprisingly good to drive, features great on-board tech, and sticks with good old-fashioned, easy-to-use controls. As is the Subaru way, the Solterra comes as standard with all-wheel drive, plus some slightly off-road-style features that should please fans of the brand.

However, it must be said that while the Solterra is a well-rounded electric family SUV, it simply doesn’t offer the same levels of practicality or range as some of its key rivals, many of which have much lower starting prices, too.

About the Subaru Solterra

The Subaru Solterra landed here in late 2022, and it might look a little familiar to those in the market for an electric family car because its sister car is the Toyota bZ4X.

But as Subaru likes to point out, this is not a bait-and-switch, badge-engineering job, a la Toyota Yaris and Mazda 2 Hybrid. Subaru helped to develop the platform used by both cars, which also underpins the Lexus RZ.

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We’ve pitted the Subaru Solterra against the Skoda Enyaq in a family EV twin test. While we did enjoy driving the Solterra, it just couldn’t live up to the Enyaq’s practicality and value.

Performance & driving experience Subaru has struck a great balance between capable handling and a settled ride with the Solterra

Pros Refined on motorway runs

Enjoyable on B-roads

Not too intimidating in town Cons Many rivals are more powerful

No one-pedal driving

Few brands are as synonymous with all-wheel drive as Subaru, so it’s no surprise that the Solterra features permanent all-wheel drive as standard, courtesy of two electric motors (one on each axle).