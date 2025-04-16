Heavily revised Subaru Solterra revealed with 25 per cent more range

Subaru’s busy New York Motor Show includes the introduction of a heavily revised Solterra EV, which has undergone some pretty substantial updates.

These include improvements to the electric powertrain, benefiting both efficiency and performance, but it’ll likely be the striking new look that turns most heads.

Although the Solterra uses the same e-SGP platform as before, Subaru has worked hard with technical partner Toyota to make the car’s key figures more competitive against rivals.

As such, Subaru says that the slightly larger 74.7kWh battery pack will now liberate 25 per cent more range at up to 285 miles on the entry-level dual-motor variant, which produces 233bhp.

Despite that claim of a 25 per cent improvement, UK models of the current Solterra are rated at 289 miles – although this is down to the European WLTP cycle that figure is derived from, rather than the less optimistic EPA ratings in the United States.

Beyond improved efficiency on the base car, Subaru has also revealed a new range-topping XT model that bumps up the power figure to 338bhp, subsequently dropping the 0-62mph time to “under five seconds”. This is the first high- performance iteration of the Solterra (or its Toyota bZ4x cousin), and as with the base car, it features new controllers for the e-motors, giving them more flexible power distribution.

Subaru says it has also worked on the chassis set-up, with revisions to the suspension and electronic power-steering, but the ground clearance remains among the highest in its class.