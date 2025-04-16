Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Heavily revised Subaru Solterra revealed with 25 per cent more range

Japan brand’s first EV gets a major hike in efficiency, plus offers greater power and more distinctive looks, too

By:Jordan Katsianis
16 Apr 2025
2026 Subaru Solterra

Subaru’s busy New York Motor Show includes the introduction of a heavily revised Solterra EV, which has undergone some pretty substantial updates. 

These include improvements to the electric powertrain, benefiting both efficiency and performance, but it’ll likely be the striking new look that turns most heads. 

Although the Solterra uses the same e-SGP platform as before, Subaru has worked hard with technical partner Toyota to make the car’s key figures more competitive against rivals. 

As such, Subaru says that the slightly larger 74.7kWh battery pack will now liberate 25 per cent more range at up to 285 miles on the entry-level dual-motor variant, which produces 233bhp. 

Despite that claim of a 25 per cent improvement, UK models of the current Solterra are rated at 289 miles – although this is down to the European WLTP cycle that figure is derived from, rather than the less optimistic EPA ratings in the United States. 

Beyond improved efficiency on the base car, Subaru has also revealed a new range-topping XT model that bumps up the power figure to 338bhp, subsequently dropping the 0-62mph time to “under five seconds”. This is the first high- performance iteration of the Solterra (or its Toyota bZ4x cousin), and as with the base car, it features new controllers for the e-motors, giving them more flexible power distribution. 

2026 Subaru Solterra

Subaru says it has also worked on the chassis set-up, with revisions to the suspension and electronic power-steering, but the ground clearance remains among the highest in its class. 

Despite this, Subaru has given the updated Solterra a more road-biased appearance, with a slick new design that helps to make it look more distinct from the bZ4x. Changes include a new set of headlights that now split off the daytime running lights and indicators into a slim upper lighting section, with the main headlight beam mounted in a separate unit below. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Subaru has also removed any semblance of a traditional grille, instead giving the car a cleaner face with a small black bridge between the headlights housing the badge. Yet the element that arguably changes the appearance most dramatically is the use of body-coloured bumpers on some models, replacing the uncoloured black plastic of the outgoing iteration. This can be paired with either a single body colour or one with a contrasting roof, and there are also fresh sets of either 18 or 20-inch wheels. 

The cabin’s also been given a tidy-up with a reshaped dashboard and new 14-inch infotainment touchscreen. This is mounted lower than before, giving drivers a better view out of the windscreen, helped by a reshaped upper dash. The high-mounted driver’s display is carried over, perched right at the point where the dashboard and windscreen base meet. 

2026 Subaru Solterra - interior

Between the front seats is a newly designed centre console with a new drive selector and fewer physical buttons and controls, although there are still plenty. While Subaru has gone to great lengths to try to distinguish the Solterra from the bZ4x, the interior is still very much from Toyota’s playbook – which is no bad thing. 

Subaru has not yet announced pricing or availability for the UK market, but it will be part of a sales push from the brand with more EV models set to join the range later this year. The current Solterra starts at just over £50,000, but with a second powertrain option now available, we expect pricing to start just under that point for the entry-level AWD model.

