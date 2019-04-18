New York Auto Show 2025 preview: all the big news from the Big Apple
The new Subaru Outback and the brand’s second electric SUV will be revealed in New York, with Genesis also planning something very big
The 2025 New York International Automobile Show will open its doors to the press tomorrow on 16 April, and we’ll be there to report on all the big motoring news coming out of the Big Apple. Until then, here’s everything we know so far about the new cars that’ll be shown in New York, and amazingly not all of them are going to be SUVs!
Genesis GV90
Auto Express has confirmed that the all-new Genesis GV90 luxury SUV will make its world debut at the New York Motor Show, a year after the brand revealed the big and unashamedly bold Neolun concept that previewed its upcoming Range Rover rival.
Key technical details are still unconfirmed, but we spotted a prototype testing on the road (and briefly in a ditch) earlier this year. Our spy shots confirmed the design of the GV90 has stayed true to the concept, aside from the extravagant pillarless coach doors.
Hyundai Palisade
If you’ve not heard of the Hyundai Palisade before it’s because the massive seven-seat SUV has never been sold in the UK or Europe.
However, the three-row SUV is very popular in the United States, so while the new sixth-generation model has already been revealed in Korea, New York will mark its US debut.
The outgoing car is a whisker less than five metres long in order to provide more space than the already-huge Hyundai Santa Fe. But the Korean firm says the new Palisade will be even ‘bigger, better and goes further than its critically acclaimed predecessor – and its SUV competition’.
Kia EV4
Kia will be showing off three models in New York, two electric and one internal-combustion.
Based on the teaser image the Korean brand released, the new Kia EV4 will be leading the charge, specifically the saloon version.
We suspect the Kia EV3 or EV5 SUVs will be the other zero-emissions model on display, while the Kia K4 hatchback, which will eventually be sold here as the new Kia Ceed, is sure to make an appearance.
Subaru Outback
The new seventh-generation Subaru Outback will be unveiled in the concrete jungle of New York. While it may seem like an odd choice of venue, it’s the same place where the original version of the high-riding, adventure-ready estate car was first shown.
This is a Subaru, so it’ll have permanent all-wheel-drive, but we’re also expecting the new Outback to feature a hybrid powertrain, like that found in the latest Forester SUV.
Subaru Trailseeker
Just a few days ago, Subaru also made a surprise announcement that it would be unveiling an all-new, all-electric SUV called the Trailseeker. It will be the Japanese brand’s second EV after the Solterra that was launched in 2022.
Aside from the name and reveal date, Subaru has confirmed no other details about the car. But we suspect the Trailseeker will be more spacious than the Solterra, and probably more rugged, considering its name. Again, all-wheel drive is a given.
Toyota Supra MkV Final Edition
The current Toyota Supra is not long for this world, because production is set to end early next year.
The capable two-seat sports car isn’t going quietly though, with the Mk5 Final Edition getting a souped-up 3.0 straight-six engine that produces 429bhp and 570Nm of torque.
Other tweaks include an Akrapovič titanium exhaust, upgraded Brembo brakes and a carbon-fibre swan-neck spoiler, which helps to give the special edition an extra-mean look.
The new, vibrant yellow Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition will also be in New York.
