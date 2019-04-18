New York Auto Show 2025 preview: all the big news from the Big Apple

The outgoing car is a whisker less than five metres long in order to provide more space than the already-huge Hyundai Santa Fe. But the Korean firm says the new Palisade will be even ‘bigger, better and goes further than its critically acclaimed predecessor – and its SUV competition’.

Kia EV4

Kia will be showing off three models in New York, two electric and one internal-combustion.

Based on the teaser image the Korean brand released, the new Kia EV4 will be leading the charge, specifically the saloon version.

We suspect the Kia EV3 or EV5 SUVs will be the other zero-emissions model on display, while the Kia K4 hatchback, which will eventually be sold here as the new Kia Ceed, is sure to make an appearance.

Subaru Outback

The new seventh-generation Subaru Outback will be unveiled in the concrete jungle of New York. While it may seem like an odd choice of venue, it’s the same place where the original version of the high-riding, adventure-ready estate car was first shown.

This is a Subaru, so it’ll have permanent all-wheel-drive, but we’re also expecting the new Outback to feature a hybrid powertrain, like that found in the latest Forester SUV.

Subaru Trailseeker

Just a few days ago, Subaru also made a surprise announcement that it would be unveiling an all-new, all-electric SUV called the Trailseeker. It will be the Japanese brand’s second EV after the Solterra that was launched in 2022.

Aside from the name and reveal date, Subaru has confirmed no other details about the car. But we suspect the Trailseeker will be more spacious than the Solterra, and probably more rugged, considering its name. Again, all-wheel drive is a given.

Toyota Supra MkV Final Edition

The current Toyota Supra is not long for this world, because production is set to end early next year.

The capable two-seat sports car isn’t going quietly though, with the Mk5 Final Edition getting a souped-up 3.0 straight-six engine that produces 429bhp and 570Nm of torque.

Other tweaks include an Akrapovič titanium exhaust, upgraded Brembo brakes and a carbon-fibre swan-neck spoiler, which helps to give the special edition an extra-mean look.

The new, vibrant yellow Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition will also be in New York.

