Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New York Auto Show 2025 preview: all the big news from the Big Apple

The new Subaru Outback and the brand’s second electric SUV will be revealed in New York, with Genesis also planning something very big

By:Ellis Hyde
15 Apr 2025
New York Auto Show

The 2025 New York International Automobile Show will open its doors to the press tomorrow on 16 April, and we’ll be there to report on all the big motoring news coming out of the Big Apple. Until then, here’s everything we know so far about the new cars that’ll be shown in New York, and amazingly not all of them are going to be SUVs!

Genesis GV90

Genesis GV90 - front 3/4

Auto Express has confirmed that the all-new Genesis GV90 luxury SUV will make its world debut at the New York Motor Show, a year after the brand revealed the big and unashamedly bold Neolun concept that previewed its upcoming Range Rover rival. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Key technical details are still unconfirmed, but we spotted a prototype testing on the road (and briefly in a ditch) earlier this year. Our spy shots confirmed the design of the GV90 has stayed true to the concept, aside from the extravagant pillarless coach doors.

Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade - front static

If you’ve not heard of the Hyundai Palisade before it’s because the massive seven-seat SUV has never been sold in the UK or Europe. 

However, the three-row SUV is very popular in the United States, so while the new sixth-generation model has already been revealed in Korea, New York will mark its US debut. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The outgoing car is a whisker less than five metres long in order to provide more space than the already-huge Hyundai Santa Fe. But the Korean firm says the new Palisade will be even ‘bigger, better and goes further than its critically acclaimed predecessor – and its SUV competition’.

Kia EV4

Kia EV4 - front

Kia will be showing off three models in New York, two electric and one internal-combustion.

Based on the teaser image the Korean brand released, the new Kia EV4 will be leading the charge, specifically the saloon version. 

We suspect the Kia EV3 or EV5 SUVs will be the other zero-emissions model on display, while the Kia K4 hatchback, which will eventually be sold here as the new Kia Ceed, is sure to make an appearance.

Subaru Outback

New Subaru Outback obscured by sand

The new seventh-generation Subaru Outback will be unveiled in the concrete jungle of New York. While it may seem like an odd choice of venue, it’s the same place where the original version of the high-riding, adventure-ready estate car was first shown. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is a Subaru, so it’ll have permanent all-wheel-drive, but we’re also expecting the new Outback to feature a hybrid powertrain, like that found in the latest Forester SUV.

Subaru Trailseeker

2026 Subaru Trailseeker - teaser

Just a few days ago, Subaru also made a surprise announcement that it would be unveiling an all-new, all-electric SUV called the Trailseeker. It will be the Japanese brand’s second EV after the Solterra that was launched in 2022. 

Aside from the name and reveal date, Subaru has confirmed no other details about the car. But we suspect the Trailseeker will be more spacious than the Solterra, and probably more rugged, considering its name. Again, all-wheel drive is a given.

Toyota Supra MkV Final Edition

Toyota Supra MkV Final Edition - front static

The current Toyota Supra is not long for this world, because production is set to end early next year. 

The capable two-seat sports car isn’t going quietly though, with the Mk5 Final Edition getting a souped-up 3.0 straight-six engine that produces 429bhp and 570Nm of torque.

Other tweaks include an Akrapovič titanium exhaust, upgraded Brembo brakes and a carbon-fibre swan-neck spoiler, which helps to give the special edition an extra-mean look. 

The new, vibrant yellow Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition will also be in New York.

Come and join our WhatsApp Channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Subaru Trailseeker aims to forge its own path in the electric SUV sector
2026 Subaru Trailseeker - teaser

New Subaru Trailseeker aims to forge its own path in the electric SUV sector

Subaru’s new electric SUV could signal that the Japanese brand is gearing up for a European expansion
News
14 Apr 2025
All-new Subaru Outback kicks up dust ahead of New York Auto Show debut
New Subaru Outback obscured by sand

All-new Subaru Outback kicks up dust ahead of New York Auto Show debut

A new version of Subaru’s famously rugged high-riding estate is incoming, with a powertrain likely to be of interest to UK buyers
News
9 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Car finance firms losing "hundreds of millions” in EV depreciation want Govt support
Car and money

Car finance firms losing "hundreds of millions” in EV depreciation want Govt support

The BVRLA says the disparity in supply and demand for electric cars is resulting in weaker-than-expected residuals, which is costing firms millions
News
11 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Elegant Mazda 3 hatch for a preeminent £178 per month
Mazda 3 front corner right

Car Deal of the Day: Elegant Mazda 3 hatch for a preeminent £178 per month

Fluid handling and even more flowing styling are the selling points of the Mazda 3 in this affordable deal
News
12 Apr 2025
New Denza Z9GT 2025 review: super estate has BMW and Mercedes in its sights
Denza Z9GT - front tracking

New Denza Z9GT 2025 review: super estate has BMW and Mercedes in its sights

The new Denza Z9GT hybrid estate is on the way to the UK. Should BMW, Mercedes and even Porsche be worried?
Road tests
11 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content