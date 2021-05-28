New Kia Ceed K4 GT-Line Turbo 2025 review: family hatch is bigger and bolder than ever

Verdict

The Kia K4 feels like a big step on from the Ceed it’s likely to replace – literally so in terms of exterior dimensions. This is a larger, more premium machine, which really impressed us during our first encounter in the US. It’s another modern and distinctive Kia design delight, and the interior feels thoroughly contemporary; rear-seat passengers will love the abundance of legroom, too. Mature and sophisticated to drive, we look forward to trying the European car that’s due later this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Kia is on a roll in the UK. Last year, it set another record for sales, and overtook both Ford and Toyota to become Britain’s fourth best-selling car brand. The Kia Sportage was the nation’s second best-selling SUV, the multi-powertrain Niro family continues to thrive, and the new Kia EV3 looks set to repeat the success of the EV6 and EV9.

Another factor in Kia’s 2024 success was the Ceed,, which accounted for a 13 per cent share of last year’s sales. That’s despite the Ceed getting on a bit, too: the current version was launched in 2018 and facelifted in 2021, meaning the next generation is long overdue. Thankfully, while we’ve already spied the Ceed’s replacement undergoing evaluation, we’ve also driven the car believed to be hiding under the covers: the K4.