Hyundai i30 review

Our opinion on the Hyundai i30

The current Hyundai i30 does just enough to keep pace with a pool of very talented family hatchback rivals that includes the Vauxhall Astra and Volkswagen Golf. It’s not the most exciting compact family car on the market, but it’s well built, refined and economical, and comes with a strong haul of standard equipment.

Much like a number of its rivals in the family hatchback class, the i30 is available as a five-door hatchback or as an estate car. Unfortunately, though, the i30 N hot hatch is no more.

About the Hyundai i30

As one of the oldest members of Hyundai’s current line-up, the i30 has been treated to a couple of facelifts throughout its lifetime, with a view to maintaining its appeal against younger rivals. With striking LED headlights and a revamped grille, the i30 certainly looks smarter now than when it first arrived, although Hyundai hasn’t gone to the same lengths as it did with the distinctive Tucson SUV. Updates are less noticeable around the back, save for a slightly jazzier set of tail-lights.

Hyundai has also streamlined the i30 range over the years. There’s no longer a sparsely equipped S model, so the standard-fit kit list is now far more appealing.