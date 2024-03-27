Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Hyundai i30 family hatch gets new lease of life from second facelift

The new i30 features more safety tech and sharper styling, plus an even sportier look available with N-Line trim

by: Ellis Hyde
27 Mar 2024
Hyundai i30 N-Line facelift - front20

Hyundai has given its i30 family hatchback a sharp new look and boosted the tech onboard for 2024. This is the second facelift the third-generation Hyundai i30 has received since it launched in 2017, following a nip and tuck in 2020.

The updates make sense though, after the brand revised its i10 city car and i20 supermini last year. But more importantly, all-new or heavily updated versions of the i30’s key rivals – the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra – have been introduced since its last facelift.

Up front, the grille pattern, fog light housings and bumper have all been tweaked, while the chrome trim on the rear is now more angular in shape. There are new 16-inch alloy wheel designs, plus LED headlights and tail-lights now come standard.

Changes to the Hyundai i30 interior include a smoother finish for the dashboard, a gloss black centre console, new seat patterns and four upholstery options, stretching from basic cloth to full leather.

N-Line trim remains part of the i30 line-up, with its sportier look meant to provide an essence of the recently axed i30 N hot hatch. The i30 N-Line now has dark metal accents, rather than black, and a new honeycomb grille pattern. There are new 17- and 18-inch N-Line rim designs too, while the black leather and suede interior is contrasted by red accents.

Hyundai i30 facelift - rear20

In terms of new tech, a 4.2-inch display for the instrument panel is standard, with a 10.25-inch digital display available as an option. The cabin also features USB-C charging ports now.

More safety features come as standard as part of the Hyundai Smart Sense suite, including lane keep assist, intelligent speed limit warning and forward-collision avoidance assist. Front and rear parking sensors are standard-fit now, but adaptive cruise control comes with the optional Highway Driving Assist 1.5.

Hyundai hasn’t indicated any changes to the i30’s engine line-up, which currently consists of a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol with 118bhp for most models, and a 157bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol just for the N-Line trim. 

Both motors get 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance that’s meant to help the petrol engine when accelerating and with frequent start-stops in traffic. The mild-hybrid setup also helps boost fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. Six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes are currently offered with both engines.

UK pricing for the facelifted Hyundai i30 has yet to be announced, but we don’t expect much of an increase over the current £22,700 starting price.

Click here for our list of the best family cars...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

