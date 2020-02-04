Mazda 3 review

Our opinion on the Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 is still a great family hatchback (or saloon) and among the more desirable models you can currently buy. It's fun to drive, extremely well-equipped, and offers a package of immense quality for the money. Neither variant is the most practical option out there, though.

The more powerful SkyActiv X petrol engine employs groundbreaking technology, but you’ll struggle to detect it at work. Other rivals offer more efficient plug-in hybrid systems, which will be more appealing, especially to business users. However, if you can live with the minor downsides, the Mazda 3 remains a rewarding and exciting family car.

About the Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 is a car aimed squarely at family buyers who enjoy driving, whether they settle on the handy hatchback or sleek saloon. The Japanese manufacturer is pitching this fourth-generation Mazda 3 as a more upmarket offering than its predecessors, with the intention of toppling premium (and ultimately pricier) rivals in the class. No mean feat.

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To that end, the latest Mazda 3 can be considered a total revolution over the previous model. It employs a smoother, sportier design language, a significantly repackaged interior, up-to-the-minute driver assistance features, and a new platform. Like certain Mazda icons of the past, unconventional engine technology plays a crucial role in setting the new Mazda 3 apart from the crowd.