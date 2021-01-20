Mazda CX-30 review

Our opinion on the Mazda CX-30

We’re big fans of the Mazda CX-30 because it’s one of the few small SUVs on the market that’s genuinely enjoyable to drive, with a sporty feel many rivals lack. The CX-30 also offers a premium cabin that goes some way toward justifying its price, and while the engine line-up is limited to two options, both deliver decent performance, though fuel economy isn’t quite on par with the most efficient turbocharged petrol alternatives. It’s not the roomiest small SUV on the market, but the positives listed above help to make up for that.

About the Mazda CX-30

While the Mazda CX-30 is the company’s smallest SUV, in terms of the new-car market in general, it actually falls between classes. It’s based on the same platform as the Mazda 3 family hatchback, whereas some of its rivals use platforms sourced from smaller machines that rival the Mazda 2 supermini. It doesn’t have a high-riding stance like the larger Mazda CX-5 SUV, either, and is more like a crossover in terms of its proportions.

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Since it first arrived in 2019, we’ve tested several variants of the CX-30 on UK roads, first testing a Mazda CX-30 against a VW T-Roc, and then testing an Exclusive-Line Mazda CX-30 against a Suzuki Vitara. We’ve also included a Mazda CX-30 Homura in our long-term fleet to find out what this small SUV is like to live with every day.

Performance & driving experience If you’re looking for a small SUV that offers a fun drive, the CX-30’s hatch-like character fits the bill

Pros Good balance between comfort and handling

Sharp and fun to drive for an SUV

Low driving position enhances the sporty character Cons Engines need revs to give the best performance

Rear view hampered by thick C-pillars

Auto gearbox isn’t quite as good to use as manual

Mazda has always gone its own way with engineering, so while the majority of rival firms have embraced turbocharged petrol engines for a balance between performance and efficiency, the Japanese firm has stuck with natural aspiration.