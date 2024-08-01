Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 get more powerful engine and a tech boost for 2025

The Mazda CX-30 compact SUV and Mazda3 hatchback have received a new larger, more powerful and supposedly more refined entry-level engine for the 2025 model year. These versions of the Mazda3 are available to order now, while order books for the Mazda CX-30 models will open soon.

The new 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv G mild-hybrid petrol engine – which is the same one found in the best-selling Mazda CX-5 – produces 138bhp and 238Nm of torque, compared to 120bhp and 213Nm from the old 2.0-litre motor it’s replacing.

The extra power has slashed up to a full second off the 0-62mph times for both cars, though Mazda is focusing more on the boost in real-world performance thanks to the new engine’s additional torque. Mazda also claims it offers improved noise, vibration and harshness levels, for better refinement.

Other benefits include cylinder deactivation technology and a mild-hybrid system to help with fuel efficiency, while also making the process of stopping and starting in traffic as smooth as possible.

The new engine can be paired with either six-speed manual or automatic transmissions in the Mazda3 and CX-30. Meanwhile, the 183bhp e-Skyactiv-X engine offered in both cars is unchanged, and remains the only engine available for the Mazda3 saloon.

The exterior and interior design of the Mazda3 and CX-30 haven’t been touched, but their infotainment system now has integrated Amazon Alexa virtual assistant and can receive cloud-based navigation updates.

