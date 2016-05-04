Used Mazda CX-5 (Mk1, 2012-2017) review

The Mk4 Toyota RAV4 is another capable alternative, as is Honda’s fourth-generation CR-V. Both offer efficient engines and reliability, but they’re not as good to drive as the CX-5.

If you don’t need the space and are attracted by the lure of a premium badge, then the first generation BMW X1 is good to drive and efficient, while the Audi Q3 offers a more SUV-like driving position and most examples come with the added bonus of quattro four-wheel drive as standard.

Mazda CX-5 vs Nissan Qashqai vs Jeep Renegade

The CX-5 emerged as a comfortable winner when we tested a trio of four-wheel SUVs in October 2015. It wasn’t as capable off-road as the Jeep or quite as cleverly packaged as the Qashqai, but the Mazda’s blend of on-road poise and performance, plus its comfort and space helped it take a well-deserved victory. Read the full test here...

Mazda CX-5 vs Subaru Forester

In June 2016 it was the return of the new Forester to try its luck against the CX-5. While we liked the Subaru’s ruggedness and off-road agility, it couldn’t hold a candle to the handsome Mazda for style, handling precision, efficiency and standard kit. Read the full test here...

Mazda CX-5 vs Ford Edge

The Mazda’s winning streak came to an end when it met the Ford Edge in August 2016. While the CX-5 had keener handling, better performance and a smaller thirst for fuel, the big Blue Oval machine was far roomier, more comfortable and offered even greater refinement, plus its SYNC3 infotainment was leagues ahead of its Japanese rival’s set-up. Read the full test here...

How much will a used Mazda CX-5 cost?

When new, the Mazda CX-5 was competitively priced against mainstream rivals, many of which couldn’t match its generous standard kit count. Strong resale values mean it’ll cost a little more to buy used, but this is offset by stronger values when it’s time to sell, decent fuel economy and keen maintenance costs.

Prices

Impressive residuals of more than 40 per cent when new mean that the CX-5 will cost you a little more to buy than a similar-era Ford Kuga or Nissan Qashqai. Early petrol cars represent the lowest cost entry to ownership, while late Sport Lux diesel models are extremely sought after for their power, efficiency and lavish standard specification.