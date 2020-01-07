Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

In-depth reviews

Mazda MX-5 review

Mild updates to the Mazda MX-5 mean that the world’s best-selling roadster is getting even better with age

By:Alex Ingram, Ellis Hyde
11 Oct 2024
Mazda MX-5 - front cornering23
Overall Auto Express rating

5.0

How we review cars
Price
£28,015 - £34,835
  • Fabulous handling
  • Brilliant control weights
  • Low running costs
  • Small boot
  • Refinement of RF hard-top
  • Limited cabin storage
SPECIFICATIONS
Is the Mazda MX-5 a good car?

At a time when cars are becoming heavier, larger and ever more complex, the appeal of a small, simple, lightweight sports car grows stronger with every passing year. And with the Mazda MX-5 gaining some small but significant updates for 2024, it’s no wonder that we named it our Convertible of the Year

Not only is there just enough tech to keep things feeling fresh inside, but the most potent 2.0-litre model is better to drive than ever before. For pure driving thrills on a fairly modest budget – helped by low running costs – the MX-5 is very hard to beat.

Key specs

Fuel type

Petrol

Body style

Sports car

Powertrain

1.5-litre 4cyl petrol, rear-wheel drive
2.0-litre 4cyl petrol, rear-wheel drive

Safety

4-star Euro NCAP (2015 - rating expired)

Warranty

3-years/60,000 miles

How much does the Mazda MX-5 cost?

Ever since the Mazda MX-5 launched back in 1989 as a spiritual successor to British classics like the Lotus Elan, it has always been positioned as an affordable, accessible sports car for the masses. Now in its fourth hugely successful iteration (which itself has had a series of updates since its 2015 launch, most recently with a facelift in 2024), its prices start from around £28,000 – or roughly the same as a high-spec family hatchback – so it still fits its original billing today. 

That price is for the 1.5-litre, 130bhp petrol model in base Prime-Line trim; the 2.0-litre petrol lifts that output to 181bhp, but is only available in the higher two trim options. As a result, it kicks off from around £32,000 in Exclusive-Line form, and tops out at roughly £35,000 for the Homura. If you need the extra security of an electrically folding metal roof, then the RF model costs around £2,000 more than the soft-top. Given this extra price point, and the fact that, roof-down, pronounced buffeting around the rear buttresses makes it noisier than the roadster, we’d save our cash.

More reviews

Car group tests
Road tests

Very much in keeping with the simple nature of a sports car like this, all versions send drive to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. The 2.0-litre models get other mechanical benefits beyond the extra power, too. The key stand-out feature is the limited-slip differential, which was revised as part of a mild facelift for the MX-5 range in 2024. A new cam mechanism within the differential has allowed Mazda to adjust how it behaves both off the throttle when entering a corner and when getting back on the power on corner exit to the benefit of more predictable, yet still agile, handling.

Mazda MX-5 - rear tracking with roof down23

Engines, performance and drive

The MX-5 boasts a simple, lightweight, rear-wheel-drive layout with brilliant control weights and enough performance to enjoy on the road. Regardless of your driving ability or skill – or even how fast you’re going – there’s a huge amount to enjoy with its feedback, balance and speed. Read more about the Mazda MX-5's engine, performance and drive…

MPG, CO2 and running costs

Few cars offer so much fun for such a modest initial outlay. But even once those bills start to roll in, it remains affordable, with simple mechanicals and a frugal engine line-up taking care of the pennies. Read more about the Mazda MX-5's MPG, CO2 and running costs…

Interior, design and tech

There are few features inside the MX-5’s cabin to distract from the main reason you’d buy one: driving. The basics, like driving position and control weights, are all superb, and on the whole, the ergonomics are simple and effective. Some might find the design looking a little dated and the quality only adequate, though. Read more about the Mazda MX-5's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort and practicality

A two-seat sports car is never going to be at the forefront of load-carrying ability, but the MX-5 does a fairly adequate job. Be prepared to pack soft bags if you plan a trip away, and also only bring the bare minimum of trinkets. Read more about the Mazda MX-5's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability and safety

It’s been so long since the MX-5 was assessed by Euro NCAP that its score is no longer considered valid by the safety body. However, during its time on sale, it has received updates that have bolstered its levels of standard safety and driver-assistance tech. Read more about the Mazda MX-5's reliability and safety…

Mazda MX-5 alternatives

Sports cars like the MX-5 are becoming incredibly scarce on the new car market. While models such as the Porsche 718 Boxster and BMW Z4 deliver open-top, two-seat thrills, both are significantly more expensive than the Mazda. And while both are available on the used market for similar money and are huge talents in their own right, neither has quite the same level of no-frills fun that you’ll find here. If you don’t need the feeling of wind in your hair, then the Alpine A110 is another similarly pure – but much more pricey – driver’s car.

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.5 [132] Prime-Line 2dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £28,015

Most Economical

  • Name
    1.5 [132] Prime-Line 2dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £28,015

Fastest

  • Name
    2.0 [184] Exclusive-Line 2dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £32,435
In This Review
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

