Mazda MX-5 review

Very much in keeping with the simple nature of a sports car like this, all versions send drive to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. The 2.0-litre models get other mechanical benefits beyond the extra power, too. The key stand-out feature is the limited-slip differential, which was revised as part of a mild facelift for the MX-5 range in 2024. A new cam mechanism within the differential has allowed Mazda to adjust how it behaves both off the throttle when entering a corner and when getting back on the power on corner exit to the benefit of more predictable, yet still agile, handling.

Engines, performance and drive

The MX-5 boasts a simple, lightweight, rear-wheel-drive layout with brilliant control weights and enough performance to enjoy on the road. Regardless of your driving ability or skill – or even how fast you’re going – there’s a huge amount to enjoy with its feedback, balance and speed. Read more about the Mazda MX-5's engine, performance and drive…

MPG, CO2 and running costs

Few cars offer so much fun for such a modest initial outlay. But even once those bills start to roll in, it remains affordable, with simple mechanicals and a frugal engine line-up taking care of the pennies. Read more about the Mazda MX-5's MPG, CO2 and running costs…

Interior, design and tech

There are few features inside the MX-5’s cabin to distract from the main reason you’d buy one: driving. The basics, like driving position and control weights, are all superb, and on the whole, the ergonomics are simple and effective. Some might find the design looking a little dated and the quality only adequate, though. Read more about the Mazda MX-5's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort and practicality

A two-seat sports car is never going to be at the forefront of load-carrying ability, but the MX-5 does a fairly adequate job. Be prepared to pack soft bags if you plan a trip away, and also only bring the bare minimum of trinkets. Read more about the Mazda MX-5's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability and safety

It’s been so long since the MX-5 was assessed by Euro NCAP that its score is no longer considered valid by the safety body. However, during its time on sale, it has received updates that have bolstered its levels of standard safety and driver-assistance tech. Read more about the Mazda MX-5's reliability and safety…

Mazda MX-5 alternatives

Sports cars like the MX-5 are becoming incredibly scarce on the new car market. While models such as the Porsche 718 Boxster and BMW Z4 deliver open-top, two-seat thrills, both are significantly more expensive than the Mazda. And while both are available on the used market for similar money and are huge talents in their own right, neither has quite the same level of no-frills fun that you’ll find here. If you don’t need the feeling of wind in your hair, then the Alpine A110 is another similarly pure – but much more pricey – driver’s car.