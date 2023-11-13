Mazda MX-5 (Mk1, 1989-1997) icon review: a modern take on the classic sports car

Look along a typical UK road, and you’d be forgiven for thinking that the SUV is the only type of car that exists today. Buyers are drawn to the increased space and apparent security that a large body and high driving position promise. But expanding dimensions make it harder for chassis engineers to keep an ever-increasing mass in check, while a wider body makes a car more difficult to enjoy on the B-roads that thread their way through the UK’s countryside. The simple delights of driving are now tough to find. One car that has rallied more strongly against the passage of time and piling on the pounds than any other is the Mazda MX-5. The formula was straightforward enough: back in 1981, Mazda’s North American division set out to create a ‘modern British sports car’ fit for the contemporary age. With refinement, precision and, crucially, the sort of reliability that means, rain or shine, it’ll fire up every time. The fruit of eight years’ work was revealed at the 1989 Chicago Auto Show, and the MX-5 hit it off instantly with the press and buying public alike. The Tom Matano-designed lines took significant inspiration from the original Lotus Elan, and the Japanese roadster wowed the crowds with its compact dimensions and delicate simplicity.

Many modern performance cars need to be pushed to their limits before you can appreciate their brilliance, but with the first-generation MX-5, you can get some kicks just by popping to the shops. Push a little harder, and the Mazda gives you even more to smile about. The light steering has no vagueness whatsoever. It’s very direct, too, encouraging you to point the car into an apex with so much enthusiasm that the chassis can barely keep up. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car That’s due to a suspension set-up that allows for an appreciable amount of body roll. Rather than cling onto a radius with vast reserves of grip, you instead wait for the outer tyres to load up through a turn, and then play with the beautiful balance of the chassis from one corner to the next. On paper, the engine specs don’t seem very remarkable by modern standards. Set well back under that bonnet is a 114bhp 1.6-litre petrol unit (a more potent 1.8-litre unit was added to the range towards the end of 1993). But then you don’t need much power when you only have 955 kilos to shift. The numbers are fairly irrelevant, though; all you need to know is that every venture to the red line is accompanied by an addictive induction note. Slot that fantastic gearbox into the next close ratio and you can do it all over again. And again; because the performance is relatively modest, you can really make the most of that engine without the need to venture to the naughty side of the speed limit. In fact, you always feel like you’re going quickly; sitting close to the ground and being exposed on all sides will do that to you. 22 Which brings us to another MX-5 plus point: the pure joy of driving an open-top car. The pleasure of driving a cabriolet, roof down, on a balmy summer’s evening or a mild, dry day is something that every motoring fan should try to experience at some point in their life. This car The MX-5 in these images is part of Mazda UK’s own heritage fleet. It’s an early car from 1990, with a full Mazda service history and just 39,000 miles on the clock, and its specification is totally original.