2024 Mazda MX-5 UK prices revealed: £28,000 for a new roadster of your own

UK pricing for the updated Mazda MX-5 has been revealed, with the two-seater starting at £28,000 for the entry-level 1.5-litre Roadster and topping out at £37,000 for the top-spec 2.0-litre Homura RF. Deliveries will commence from next month for all models.

The MX-5 range structure has been simplified compared to before, with models split into three trims offered with the open-top Roadster and the folding hardtop RF body styles. The range begins with the Prime Line, which is only available with the entry-level 131bhp 1.5-litre engine. It features an open rear differential and a fresh set of 16-inch alloy wheels. Other standard equipment includes the new 8.8-inch infotainment screen, USB-C connectivity, climate control air-conditioning and black cloth seats.

Next up is the £30,000 MX-5 Exclusive Line which adds-in some extras such as a bright finish to the 16-inch wheels, a more powerful Bose sound system, leather seats and keyless entry. This trim is available with both the 1.5-litre or the more powerful 181bhp 2.0-litre engine, which itself is an extra £2,400. The larger engine adds a limited slip differential and a new set of 17-inch wheels that are unique to this model.

Topping the range is the Homura, which is available exclusively with the larger engine for £34,800. This also adds a set of forged 17-inch BBS alloy wheels, a much improved set of Recaro seats, lowered Bilstein dampers, larger Brembo brakes and a front-mounted strut brace.

MX-5 RF models, with their folding hardtop roof arrangement, attract an extra £1,900 across the three trims. An optional six-speed automatic transmission that was unique to the RF is no longer available.

Across the range, there are other small styling tweaks, including new front and rear lights, and a new ‘Track’ setting for the traction and stability control on the Exclusive Line and Homura.

Mazda UK will still offer a small range of approved accessories such as a sports exhaust system and styling tweaks including more wheel designs and silver garnish around the windscreen.

Despite having been on sale since 2014, this ‘ND’ generation Mazda MX-5 has long attracted praise for its compact design and lightweight mantra that have kept it one of the most popular open-top models on the market. In fact, over the last few years, the MX-5 has posted growing global sales volumes making this a well-timed update to keep things fresh until a new generation arrives – something we’re now told for certain will happen in the next few years.

