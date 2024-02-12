Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

2024 Mazda MX-5 UK prices revealed: £28,000 for a new roadster of your own

The updated version of the evergreen Mazda MX-5 is available in three trims, two engines and two body styles

by: Jordan Katsianis
12 Feb 2024
2024 Mazda MX-5 roadster - front tracking9

UK pricing for the updated Mazda MX-5 has been revealed, with the two-seater starting at £28,000 for the entry-level 1.5-litre Roadster and topping out at £37,000 for the top-spec 2.0-litre Homura RF. Deliveries will commence from next month for all models. 

The MX-5 range structure has been simplified compared to before, with models split into three trims offered with the open-top Roadster and the folding hardtop RF body styles. The range begins with the Prime Line, which is only available with the entry-level 131bhp 1.5-litre engine. It features an open rear differential and a fresh set of 16-inch alloy wheels. Other standard equipment includes the new 8.8-inch infotainment screen, USB-C connectivity, climate control air-conditioning and black cloth seats. 

Next up is the £30,000 MX-5 Exclusive Line which adds-in some extras such as a bright finish to the 16-inch wheels, a more powerful Bose sound system, leather seats and keyless entry. This trim is available with both the 1.5-litre or the more powerful 181bhp 2.0-litre engine, which itself is an extra £2,400. The larger engine adds a limited slip differential and a new set of 17-inch wheels that are unique to this model. 

2024 Mazda MX-5 - interior9

Topping the range is the Homura, which is available exclusively with the larger engine for £34,800. This also adds a set of forged 17-inch BBS alloy wheels, a much improved set of Recaro seats, lowered Bilstein dampers, larger Brembo brakes and a front-mounted strut brace. 

MX-5 RF models, with their folding hardtop roof arrangement, attract an extra £1,900 across the three trims. An optional six-speed automatic transmission that was unique to the RF is no longer available.

Across the range, there are other small styling tweaks, including new front and rear lights, and a new ‘Track’ setting for the traction and stability control on the Exclusive Line and Homura. 

Mazda UK will still offer a small range of approved accessories such as a sports exhaust system and styling tweaks including more wheel designs and silver garnish around the windscreen. 

Despite having been on sale since 2014, this ‘ND’ generation Mazda MX-5 has long attracted praise for its compact design and lightweight mantra that have kept it one of the most popular open-top models on the market. In fact, over the last few years, the MX-5 has posted growing global sales volumes making this a well-timed update to keep things fresh until a new generation arrives – something we’re now told for certain will happen in the next few years. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

