Mazda MX-5 goes all-electric courtesy of UK conversion
A little bit more weight and a lot more power for the original roadster icon thanks to Electrogenic
Since its launch in 1989, the Mazda MX-5 has established itself as the world’s most popular lightweight sports car – and now you can have an all-electric version of the Mk1 courtesy of UK conversion specialist Electrogenic.
The original MX-5, and its three successors since, have all delivered fantastic driving dynamics on account of their weight – or lack of it. But fans of the roadster furiously contemplating cease and desist letters needn’t worry unduly, because Electrogenic’s conversion only adds 100kg to the Mk1’s kerbweight, at around 1100kg.
Furthermore, weight distribution remains a perfect 50:50, so it’s perfectly in line with Mazda’s philosophy of ‘jinba ittai’ (or “horse and rider as one”). Gone is the old naturally-aspirated twin-cam 1.6-litre four-cylinder, which was good for 116bhp and a 0-60mph time of 9.1 seconds.
The EV conversion sees a 42kWh battery installed to power a rear-mounted electric motor that puts out 160bhp and 310Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of around six seconds. The top speed remains similar at 115mph. According to Electrogenic: “Thanks to the immediate torque, it is also easier than ever before to enjoy the convertible’s famed RWD handling balance.”
The battery is located in the rear, where the fuel tank used to be, so boot space remains untouched. The conversion is available on both automatic and manual cars, and there’s even a selection of driving modes from ‘Eco’ to ‘Sport’, plus brake regeneration.
Electrogenic claims a maximum range of 150 miles, and a one-hour recharge rate with a CCS connection. And aside from a speedometer needle that moves with more gusto than the petrol-powered MX-5 – plus a now defunct cut-out in the rear bumper from where the exhaust would protrude – Electrogenic’s MX-5 looks virtually indistinguishable from the original.
Steve Drummond, Electrogenic CEO, said: “We’ve long been intrigued by the concept of a light, well-balanced, rear-wheel-drive electrified modern classic, one that truly delivers when it comes to the old-school thrill of driving.
“It seems we weren’t alone, as we’ve received a great deal of interest in the idea of an MX-5 conversion over the years. It’s exciting to finally reveal our creation to the world and give MX-5 fans the chance to electrify one of the most popular sports cars in history.”
Although Electrogenic says the package is “cost-effective”, no price tag for the conversion has been revealed and it’s also not clear if you’ll need to supply an MX-5 donor car yourself.
It’s not the first time Electrogenic has taken an iconic car and slotted in an EV powertrain. The Oxfordshire-based firm has made all-electric versions of the DeLorean DMC-12, Jaguar E-type, Porsche 911, a classic MINI and the Land Rover Defender.
