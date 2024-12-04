Mazda MX-5 goes all-electric courtesy of UK conversion

Since its launch in 1989, the Mazda MX-5 has established itself as the world’s most popular lightweight sports car – and now you can have an all-electric version of the Mk1 courtesy of UK conversion specialist Electrogenic.

The original MX-5, and its three successors since, have all delivered fantastic driving dynamics on account of their weight – or lack of it. But fans of the roadster furiously contemplating cease and desist letters needn’t worry unduly, because Electrogenic’s conversion only adds 100kg to the Mk1’s kerbweight, at around 1100kg.

Furthermore, weight distribution remains a perfect 50:50, so it’s perfectly in line with Mazda’s philosophy of ‘jinba ittai’ (or “horse and rider as one”). Gone is the old naturally-aspirated twin-cam 1.6-litre four-cylinder, which was good for 116bhp and a 0-60mph time of 9.1 seconds.

The EV conversion sees a 42kWh battery installed to power a rear-mounted electric motor that puts out 160bhp and 310Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of around six seconds. The top speed remains similar at 115mph. According to Electrogenic: “Thanks to the immediate torque, it is also easier than ever before to enjoy the convertible’s famed RWD handling balance.”

The battery is located in the rear, where the fuel tank used to be, so boot space remains untouched. The conversion is available on both automatic and manual cars, and there’s even a selection of driving modes from ‘Eco’ to ‘Sport’, plus brake regeneration.