Great Scott! DeLorean DMC-12 can hit 88mph quicker than ever thanks to new EV conversion kit

Are you telling me they’ve made an electric car out of a DeLorean?! That’s exactly right: Oxford-based company Electrogenic has launched a new EV conversion kit for the stainless steel-clad sports car, which of course was made famous by its starring role in the Back to the Future trilogy.

The ‘plug and play’ kit Electrogenic developed for the DeLorean can’t provide the 1.21 gigawatts Doc Brown was after, but it does include a brand-new 43kWh OEM-grade battery that offers a range of over 150 miles and is designed to be installed where the car’s original petrol tank would have been.

Meanwhile the old 130bhp V6 is replaced by a single electric motor that produces 215bhp and 310Nm of torque. The extra power, combined with instant torque delivery from the e-motor, slashes the DeLorean’s 0-62mph time by more than half: reducing it from around 10 seconds to under 5 seconds. Of course that means it’ll hit 88mph much quicker than before, too.

Also included with the Electrogenic kit are Eco and Sport drive modes, regenerative braking that the driver can adjust the strength of, and launch control. Unfortunately you’ll have to supply your own functioning flux capacitor and time circuits.