Car Deal Alert! 0% finance on award-winning Mazda MX-5 roadster

From £289 a month with 0% APR

Great to drive

Stylish looks

Simply put, the Mazda MX-5 is one of the best driver’s cars currently on the market, and thanks to Mazda’s latest hire purchase finance offer, you could have a brand new MX-5 parked on your driveway for less than £290 per month and with no interest to pay on the deal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With its compact dimensions, lightweight chassis, peppy engines and straightforward rear-wheel drive formula; this iconic convertible sports car has long been a firm favourite with our team here at Auto Express. It offers unrivalled driving dynamics for the money and is well suited to life on twisty British B-roads. This latest model is one of our favourite MX-5s so far and from £289 per month, this finance deal from Mazda is hugely tempting.

The 0% APR HP (hire purchase) finance deal is available on cars ordered until 31 March 2025, meaning you could get the keys in time to enjoy some roof-down motoring during the spring and summer months. The initial customer payment of £14,743 is over half of the vehicle’s total cost – in this case a £28,615 Prime-Line version which comes with a 1.5-litre, 130bhp engine. After this outlay, you’ll pay £289 a month for 47 months with zero per cent interest. Being a HP agreement, there’s no final balloon payment and you won’t need to hand the keys back at the end of the contract. The car will be yours.