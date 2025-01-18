Car Deal Alert! 0% finance on award-winning Mazda MX-5 roadster
Not only is the multi-award-winning Mazda MX-5 one of the best sports cars money can buy, it’s now available with 0% APR over a 48-month period
- From £289 a month with 0% APR
- Great to drive
- Stylish looks
Simply put, the Mazda MX-5 is one of the best driver’s cars currently on the market, and thanks to Mazda’s latest hire purchase finance offer, you could have a brand new MX-5 parked on your driveway for less than £290 per month and with no interest to pay on the deal.
With its compact dimensions, lightweight chassis, peppy engines and straightforward rear-wheel drive formula; this iconic convertible sports car has long been a firm favourite with our team here at Auto Express. It offers unrivalled driving dynamics for the money and is well suited to life on twisty British B-roads. This latest model is one of our favourite MX-5s so far and from £289 per month, this finance deal from Mazda is hugely tempting.
The 0% APR HP (hire purchase) finance deal is available on cars ordered until 31 March 2025, meaning you could get the keys in time to enjoy some roof-down motoring during the spring and summer months. The initial customer payment of £14,743 is over half of the vehicle’s total cost – in this case a £28,615 Prime-Line version which comes with a 1.5-litre, 130bhp engine. After this outlay, you’ll pay £289 a month for 47 months with zero per cent interest. Being a HP agreement, there’s no final balloon payment and you won’t need to hand the keys back at the end of the contract. The car will be yours.
The MX-5 is a blast to drive no matter the trim or engine you choose. Prime-Line versions come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats and rear parking sensors as standard. If you fancy a little more in-car kit, the Exclusive-Line adds a 9-speaker Bose sound system, keyless entry and some additional sporty styling tweaks. If 130bhp doesn’t sound like enough power, then you’ll have to step up into the top-of-the-range Homura trim which swaps the 1.5-litre unit for a 2.0-litre engine and 185bhp – you also get some body-hugging Recaro bucket seats and a limited-slip diff which takes the driving dynamics to new heights. Whichever trim level or you opt for, you’ll still get a fantastic sports car which won’t break the bank to run and you’ll benefit from the finance agreement with 0 per cent APR interest.
Our Car Deal Alert selections are taken directly from the manufacturers or from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. For more deals check out our Mazda MX-5 deals hub page.
Click above to see our Mazda MX-5 Car Deal Alert or take a look at our previous Car Deal Alert here...