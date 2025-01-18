Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal Alert! 0% finance on award-winning Mazda MX-5 roadster

Not only is the multi-award-winning Mazda MX-5 one of the best sports cars money can buy, it’s now available with 0% APR over a 48-month period

By:Ryan Birch
18 Jan 2025
Mazda MX-5 - front cornering
  • From £289 a month with 0% APR 
  • Great to drive
  • Stylish looks

Simply put, the Mazda MX-5 is one of the best driver’s cars currently on the market, and thanks to Mazda’s latest hire purchase finance offer, you could have a brand new MX-5 parked on your driveway for less than £290 per month and with no interest to pay on the deal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With its compact dimensions, lightweight chassis, peppy engines and straightforward rear-wheel drive formula; this iconic convertible sports car has long been a firm favourite with our team here at Auto Express. It offers unrivalled driving dynamics for the money and is well suited to life on twisty British B-roads. This latest model is one of our favourite MX-5s so far and from £289 per month, this finance deal from Mazda is hugely tempting.

The 0% APR HP (hire purchase) finance deal is available on cars ordered until 31 March 2025, meaning you could get the keys in time to enjoy some roof-down motoring during the spring and summer months. The initial customer payment of £14,743 is over half of the vehicle’s total cost – in this case a £28,615 Prime-Line version which comes with a 1.5-litre, 130bhp engine. After this outlay, you’ll pay £289 a month for 47 months with zero per cent interest. Being a HP agreement, there’s no final balloon payment and you won’t need to hand the keys back at the end of the contract. The car will be yours. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The MX-5 is a blast to drive no matter the trim or engine you choose. Prime-Line versions come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats and rear parking sensors as standard. If you fancy a little more in-car kit, the Exclusive-Line adds a 9-speaker Bose sound system, keyless entry and some additional sporty styling tweaks. If 130bhp doesn’t sound like enough power, then you’ll have to step up into the top-of-the-range Homura trim which swaps the 1.5-litre unit for a 2.0-litre engine and 185bhp – you also get some body-hugging Recaro bucket seats and a limited-slip diff which takes the driving dynamics to new heights. Whichever trim level or you opt for, you’ll still get a fantastic sports car which won’t break the bank to run and you’ll benefit from the finance agreement with 0 per cent APR interest.

Our Car Deal Alert selections are taken directly from the manufacturers or from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. For more deals check out our Mazda MX-5 deals hub page.

See our Mazda MX-5 deals

Click above to see our Mazda MX-5 Car Deal Alert or take a look at our previous Car Deal Alert here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Carry seven in comfort with the Dacia Jogger for just £236 a month
Dacia Jogger - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Carry seven in comfort with the Dacia Jogger for just £236 a month

The family-friendly Jogger embarrasses more expensive SUVs and is our Deal of the Day for 17 January
News
17 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Stylish and fun-to-drive Mazda CX-30 SUV for just £209 a month
Mazda CX-30

Car Deal of the Day: Stylish and fun-to-drive Mazda CX-30 SUV for just £209 a month

The CX-30 has plenty going for it – and it’s cheaper than you might think. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 January
News
16 Jan 2025
Best new car deals: fifteen super offers available right now
New car deals header - January 2025

Best new car deals: fifteen super offers available right now

Thinking of buying a new car? These are some of the best deals on the market right now…
Best cars & vans
16 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a stylish EV estate with a 373-mile range for just £263 a month
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer - main image

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a stylish EV estate with a 373-mile range for just £263 a month

The ID.7 Tourer provides style and practicality in a pure-electric package. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 January
News
15 Jan 2025

Most Popular

New Dacia Bigster embarrasses Nissan Qashqai as prices start from under £25,000
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

New Dacia Bigster embarrasses Nissan Qashqai as prices start from under £25,000

The Dacia Duster’s big brother is available to pre-order now, and is due to go on sale in March
News
15 Jan 2025
Long-awaited Renault 5 finally available to order from £22,995
Renault 5 - full width front

Long-awaited Renault 5 finally available to order from £22,995

Only those with a special R Pass can order their R5 until 29 January, at which point it’ll be available for everyone
News
15 Jan 2025
New Kia Ceed K4 GT-Line Turbo 2025 review: family hatch is bigger and bolder than ever
Kia Ceed - front tracking

New Kia Ceed K4 GT-Line Turbo 2025 review: family hatch is bigger and bolder than ever

The Kia K4 will eventually become the new Ceed in the UK, and it’s taking a big step upmarket
Road tests
16 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content