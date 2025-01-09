Car Deal Alert! 0% PCP finance Renault models including the hot new Renault 5
A huge range of Renault’s cars are now available with 0% APR finance over a 24-month period
As its ‘Renaulution’ phase continues, Renault is now providing at least one zero per cent APR PCP finance deal on just about every model in its line-up, including the incoming Renault 5.
There’s a range of fuel options up for grabs, too, as petrol, hybrid and fully-electric cars are all available via these deals. Most of the applicable contracts run for a 24-month period, and a minimum 30 per cent deposit contribution is being offered with the brand’s hybrid and electric cars.
The model with the lowest monthly payments is the Renault Clio E-Tech supermini in Evolution trim. This will set you back by only £156 per month and it comes with a decent helping of standard kit including a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors and, of course, a hybrid powertrain which claims up to 67.3mpg on the WLTP combined cycle.
If would prefer something a bit bigger — perhaps for family car duties — the Renault Captur, Symbioz, Austral, and Arkana SUVs are also available on the same terms — ranging from £157 to £259 per month respectively — and here you’ll have the choice of petrol or hybrid power, too.
If you prefer your cars with a plug, the Renault Rafale Techno Esprit Alpine E-Tech PHEV can be yours for £284 per month. Or, if you’re planning to make the switch to electric power, the Renault Scenic E-Tech can be picked up for £229 per month, and the Techno variant available here claims a very respectable 379 miles on a single charge.
Finally, there’s further proof that electric car prices are working their way downwards. The fresh and funky new Renault 5 is available for only £182 per month, even though it’s barely arrived on our shores. Here you’ll bag this retro supermini in base Evolution spec, but this model will still cover up to 186 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. It should turn a few heads in the process, too.
Our Car Deal Alert selections are taken directly from the manufacturers or from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. For more deals on these Renaults check out our hub pages for the Renault Clio, Austral, Symbioz, Captur, Arkana and Scenic.
Click above to see our Car Deal Alert or take a look at our most recent Car Deal of the Day here…