Car Deal Alert! 0% PCP finance Renault models including the hot new Renault 5

As its ‘Renaulution’ phase continues, Renault is now providing at least one zero per cent APR PCP finance deal on just about every model in its line-up, including the incoming Renault 5.

There’s a range of fuel options up for grabs, too, as petrol, hybrid and fully-electric cars are all available via these deals. Most of the applicable contracts run for a 24-month period, and a minimum 30 per cent deposit contribution is being offered with the brand’s hybrid and electric cars.

The model with the lowest monthly payments is the Renault Clio E-Tech supermini in Evolution trim. This will set you back by only £156 per month and it comes with a decent helping of standard kit including a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors and, of course, a hybrid powertrain which claims up to 67.3mpg on the WLTP combined cycle.

If would prefer something a bit bigger — perhaps for family car duties — the Renault Captur, Symbioz, Austral, and Arkana SUVs are also available on the same terms — ranging from £157 to £259 per month respectively — and here you’ll have the choice of petrol or hybrid power, too.