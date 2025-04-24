Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is an upmarket family SUV without a premium price tag

The Terramar is the latest model to come from Cupra, and is our Deal of the Day for July 17

By:George Armitage
17 Jul 2025
Cupra Terramar - front full width
  • Upmarket look and feel
  • Practical family SUV; frugal mild-hybrid power
  • Just £238.85 a month – cheapest we’ve seen so far

Ever since the Volkswagen Group hived off Cupra from its SEAT mother-brand in 2018, it has traded on an image of upmarket performance cars with a strong dose of everyday ease-of-use. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Since then, Cupra's model range has broadened and its latest offering is the Tavascan – a family-sized SUV with that distinctive racy image. 

However, our Deal of the Day goes to show that this premium appeal doesn't have to come with a premium price tag. Leasing deals on the Terramar have been slowly getting cheaper and cheaper in recent months, with this offer being the cheapest we've seen so far.

Via the Auto Express Find a Car service, Leasing Options is offering the sporty SUV for just £238.85 a month right now. 

An initial payment of £3,216.19 is all that's needed to get the ball rolling, and it's a two-year deal with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. But should you need more, an 8,000-miles-per-annum plan can be arranged for just an extra £22 a month.

This deal only gets you the entry-level V1 trim. But, with Cupra's mission to offer a premium feel on all of its cars, you won't feel short-changed with the cheapest model.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

V1 trim gets you 18-inch alloys, LED front lights and rear lights with configurable designs, three-zone climate control, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, front bucket seats, plus a 12.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and sat-nav.

Powering this Terramar is one of Volkswagen Group's excellent 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 148bhp, it's a punchy unit and is paired with a slick seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while that mild-hybrid system boosts fuel economy to over 47mpg. It's a nice car to drive, with sharp steering helping to give a sporty feel. 

Cupra Terramar - dashboard

The inside reflects Cupra's premium aspirations with a high-quality feel and plenty of copper detailing. It's a roomy SUV, too, with a 540-litre boot that can be enlarged to 630 litres when the rear seats are slid forwards.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Terramar leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Terramar page.

Deals on Cupra Terramar rivals

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

New in-stock Volkswagen TiguanCash £34,010Avg. savings £3,710
New Volkswagen Tiguan

Configure now

Toyota Rav4

Toyota Rav4

New in-stock Toyota Rav4
New Toyota Rav4

Configure now

Mazda Cx-30

Mazda Cx-30

New in-stock Mazda Cx-30Cash £24,368Avg. savings £3,250
New Mazda Cx-30

Configure now

Check out the Cupra Terramar deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: A stress-free switch to EV - Fiat 600e for £249 with free charger
Fiat 600e UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A stress-free switch to EV - Fiat 600e for £249 with free charger

Making the switch to EV can be daunting, but not with this deal.
News
16 Jul 2025
Cupra Terramar review
Cupra Terramar - main image

Cupra Terramar review

The Cupra Terramar compact SUV delivers sporty looks, decent space and a well-rounded drive
In-depth reviews
16 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Bag our Family Car of the Year for less than a £180 a month
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Bag our Family Car of the Year for less than a £180 a month

There’s no better family car right now than the Skoda Octavia, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 15 July
News
15 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Inster is cute, charming and cheap at just £175 a month
Hyundai Inster - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Inster is cute, charming and cheap at just £175 a month

The Inster is one of several affordable new EVs, and is our Deal of the Day for 14 July
News
14 Jul 2025

Most Popular

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment
Xiaomi YU7 - front cornering

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment

BMW or Mercedes would do anything to keep the new Xiaomi YU7 from sale in the UK and Europe, and this is why
Road tests
14 Jul 2025
Electric Car Grant in detail: Which cars will get the UK EV discount?
Auto Express creative director Darren Wilson charging the Lexus RZ

Electric Car Grant in detail: Which cars will get the UK EV discount?

The government has set out its plan to help reduce the cost of affordable EVs by introducing a new £3,750 Electric Car Grant for new EVs sold under £3…
News
17 Jul 2025
Electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake will keep going long after rivals need to stop
Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - front action

Electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake will keep going long after rivals need to stop

The second of Merc’s new-era EVs is here in the form of an attractive estate with a huge range
News
14 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content