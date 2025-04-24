Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is an upmarket family SUV without a premium price tag

Upmarket look and feel

Practical family SUV; frugal mild-hybrid power

Just £238.85 a month – cheapest we’ve seen so far

Ever since the Volkswagen Group hived off Cupra from its SEAT mother-brand in 2018, it has traded on an image of upmarket performance cars with a strong dose of everyday ease-of-use.

Since then, Cupra's model range has broadened and its latest offering is the Tavascan – a family-sized SUV with that distinctive racy image.

However, our Deal of the Day goes to show that this premium appeal doesn't have to come with a premium price tag. Leasing deals on the Terramar have been slowly getting cheaper and cheaper in recent months, with this offer being the cheapest we've seen so far.

Via the Auto Express Find a Car service, Leasing Options is offering the sporty SUV for just £238.85 a month right now.

An initial payment of £3,216.19 is all that's needed to get the ball rolling, and it's a two-year deal with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. But should you need more, an 8,000-miles-per-annum plan can be arranged for just an extra £22 a month.

This deal only gets you the entry-level V1 trim. But, with Cupra's mission to offer a premium feel on all of its cars, you won't feel short-changed with the cheapest model.