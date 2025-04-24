Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is an upmarket family SUV without a premium price tag
The Terramar is the latest model to come from Cupra, and is our Deal of the Day for July 17
- Upmarket look and feel
- Practical family SUV; frugal mild-hybrid power
- Just £238.85 a month – cheapest we’ve seen so far
Ever since the Volkswagen Group hived off Cupra from its SEAT mother-brand in 2018, it has traded on an image of upmarket performance cars with a strong dose of everyday ease-of-use.
Since then, Cupra's model range has broadened and its latest offering is the Tavascan – a family-sized SUV with that distinctive racy image.
However, our Deal of the Day goes to show that this premium appeal doesn't have to come with a premium price tag. Leasing deals on the Terramar have been slowly getting cheaper and cheaper in recent months, with this offer being the cheapest we've seen so far.
Via the Auto Express Find a Car service, Leasing Options is offering the sporty SUV for just £238.85 a month right now.
An initial payment of £3,216.19 is all that's needed to get the ball rolling, and it's a two-year deal with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. But should you need more, an 8,000-miles-per-annum plan can be arranged for just an extra £22 a month.
This deal only gets you the entry-level V1 trim. But, with Cupra's mission to offer a premium feel on all of its cars, you won't feel short-changed with the cheapest model.
V1 trim gets you 18-inch alloys, LED front lights and rear lights with configurable designs, three-zone climate control, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, front bucket seats, plus a 12.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and sat-nav.
Powering this Terramar is one of Volkswagen Group's excellent 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 148bhp, it's a punchy unit and is paired with a slick seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while that mild-hybrid system boosts fuel economy to over 47mpg. It's a nice car to drive, with sharp steering helping to give a sporty feel.
The inside reflects Cupra's premium aspirations with a high-quality feel and plenty of copper detailing. It's a roomy SUV, too, with a 540-litre boot that can be enlarged to 630 litres when the rear seats are slid forwards.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Terramar leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Terramar page.
