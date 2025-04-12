Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar: sporty meets sensible in big-time SUV clash
Racy Spanish brand Cupra is hoping to make waves in the plug-in hybrid SUV class with its all-new Terramar. We put it up against the big-selling Toyota RAV4
Plug-in hybrid SUVs are a handy stop-gap for buyers that aren’t ready to take the plunge with a full electric SUV, while the latest arrival in the class is attempting to introduce some sporty Spanish flair to the mix.
The Cupra Terramar is being launched at the same time as the all-electric Tavascan and, as with that car, it uses tech taken from the Volkswagen Group – namely the latest version of the MQB platform. It’s designed to accommodate petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid drive systems, and we’re trying the latter here in the Terramar. Its combination of PHEV tech and sporty looks means that the car matches the top-spec version of the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in. The Japanese SUV is a top seller globally, and looks particularly racy in GR Sport trim, backing up its more dynamic look with a relatively potent petrol-electric powertrain.
Although both cars are plug-ins, the Cupra has a turbo petrol engine and a twin-clutch automatic gearbox. The Toyota is naturally aspirated with a CVT auto, and its twin electric motor set-up means it’s also four-wheel drive. Can the new Terramar deliver on its sporting promise? Or is the RAV4 an old stager that can show the newcomer some tricks?
Cupra Terramar
|Model:
|Cupra Terramar 1.5 e-Hybrid VZ First Edition
|Price:
|£51,790
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre turbo petrol, 1x e-motor, 25.8kWh battery, 268bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.3 seconds
|Test economy/range:
|42.3mpg/419 miles
|EV range:
|70 miles
If you’re looking for a five-seat family SUV with a sporting edge, then the Cupra Terramar is a strong choice. It strikes a good balance between comfort and driving dynamics that means it’s well suited to UK roads, although its size and weight mean it can’t quite deliver hot-hatch thrills. Prices are a little high, while the e-Hybrid sacrifices some practicality courtesy of its large drive battery – you also need to keep the pack charged for the best efficiency and sharpest responses.
Tester’s notes
It comes to something when a car is good because there isn’t anything that jumps out to annoy you, but that’s how it is in the Cupra. It’s largely competent in all circumstances, with the only real quibble being whether you can get along with the firm ride – although this is unlikely to be a deal breaker.
One minor issue is that while the e-Hybrid driven here is the most powerful model in the line-up, it doesn’t feel particularly sporty on the road, courtesy of the heavy hybrid drive system.
Toyota RAV4
|Model:
|Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-i Plug-in GR Sport
|Price:
|£48,990
|Powertrain:
|2.5-litre petrol, 2x e-motors, 18.1kWh battery, 302bhp
|0-62mph:
|6.0 seconds
|Test economy/range:
|54.5mpg/659 miles
|EV range:
|46.4 miles
The Toyota RAV4 has been a staple of the Japanese firm’s line-up for more than 30 years. It set the template for the compact SUV sector, and the current Mk5 model sits above the Yaris Cross and C-HR in Toyota’s UK line-up, and below the Land Cruiser.
There’s no nonsense to the RAV4 range, with just one bodystyle offered, and (until recently) hybrid or plug-in petrol powertrains. The former is available in front or four-wheel-drive forms, while the PHEV’s twin electric motor set-up here drives all four wheels.
Toyota offers the RAV4 in Design or GR Sport specs, the latter coming with a look that’s inspired by Toyota’s racing division.
Tester’s notes
The RAV4’s upright looks and positioning as a family-friendly SUV mean it comes as a bit of a surprise to find that it delivers tidy handling that’s among the front-runners in the class. Combine this with the punchy PHEV powertrain, and there’s a surprising amount of fun to be had, although the Terramar delivers a better all-round experience.
Adaptive dampers might have something to do with that, because the standard units on the RAV4, combined with GR Sport’s 19-inch alloy wheels, add a firmness to the ride.
Head-to-head
On the road
Both cars deliver a sporty drive, but in their own ways. The Terramar features adaptive dampers in top-spec trim, and they deliver a great balance between ride and handling, with lots of grip when you need it and a firm but-comfortable ride when you don’t.
The RAV4 isn’t quite as refined, but its punchy powertrain feels more rapid, because the electric motors fill the power band as the engine gets up to speed.
Tech highlights
The Terramar is the newer car, so it stands to reason that it has the more cutting-edge tech. A large 12.9-inch touchscreen is fitted, and it offers a decent user experience, although the touch-sensitive climate and volume sliders are still a bit fiddly.
There’s an old-school look to the RAV4 with its smaller display and numerous buttons, but we like the rubberised knobs – they feel quite satisfying to use.
Price and running
Prices for the Terramar e-Hybrid and RAV4 Plug-in are similar, but the Cupra has two powertrain options. The Spanish model pulls ahead courtesy of its larger drive battery, which offers an all-electric range of up to 70 miles, compared with just over 46 miles for the Toyota.
This will offer big savings on fuel bills if you keep the Cupra fully charged, while business users will have lower tax rates.
Practicality
A sportier profile means that the Terramar can’t match the RAV4 for outright space, but it’s not very far behind, while elbow room across the cabin is actually more generous.
A sliding rear bench creates up to 490 litres of boot space in five-seat mode, but that’s still 30 litres behind the Toyota. It’s also down on the non-PHEV Terramar, while the plug-in RAV4 has 60 litres less space than in the closed hybrid version.
Safety
Both cars are well represented when it comes to safety kit. Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane assist all feature, and while the Terramar has yet to be tested by Euro NCAP, it uses the same tech as other cars that have earned five stars.
There are lots of beeps and bongs in the RAV4 whenever you do anything, from starting it up to opening the powered tailgate, which could irritate over time.
Ownership
Cupra is setting its stall outside of the main VW Group by offering an extended five-year/90,000-mile warranty as standard on all of its cars.
That’s two years longer than the Toyota’s basic warranty, although if you service the RAV4 at a main dealer, then you get 12 additional months of warranty coverage that can protect the car for up to 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes around sooner.
Verdict
Winner: Cupra Terramar
Buyers looking for a sporty family car will be well served by the Terramar. It offers a relatively engaging drive for the compact SUV class, yet there’s enough comfort to keep passengers happy. The ride is on the firm side, but not uncomfortably so.
The plug-in model delivers good rather than stellar performance, so there’s still room for an even more entertaining flagship if Cupra desires, and while fuel efficiency will be at the mercy of how often you charge it, the long EV range and fast charging options are useful.
Runner-up: Toyota RAV4
A smaller drive battery shows how PHEV tech has evolved, but overall the RAV4 is still an appealing package. It certainly delivers greater EV punch than the Cupra in a straight line, but it’s not quite a match through corners.
The squarer, more upright body delivers better boot space, but passengers aren’t as well catered for. While the hybrid system is more efficient once the battery is flat, if you’re driving the Toyota like that, then we’d save some cash and buy the standard hybrid. We’d stick with the Design model for better comfort, too.
Prices and Specs
|Cupra Terramar
|Toyota RAV4
|Model tested
|1.5 e-Hybrid 272 VZ First Ed.
|2.5 VVT-i GR Sport
|Prices from/model tested
|£37,605/£51,790
|£44,175/£48,990
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|4cyl/1,498cc, 1x e-motor
|4cyl/2,487cc, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque
|268bhp/400Nm
|302bhp/N/A
|Transmission
|Six-speed auto/fwd
|CVT auto/AWD
|0-62mph/top speed
|7.3 seconds/134mph
|6.0 seconds/112mph
|Fuel tank/battery capacity
|45 litres/25.8kWh
|55 litres/18.1kWh
|Official fuel economy
|565.0mpg
|282.5mpg
|Official electric range
|70 miles
|46.4 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|42.3mpg/419 miles
|54.5mpg/659 miles
|Charging
|50kW (10-80% 26 mins)
|6.6kW (0-100% in 1h 30 mins)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,519/2,681mm
|4,600/2,690mm
|Width/height
|1,863/1,584mm
|1,855/1,690mm
|Rear kneeroom
|560-810mm
|655-885mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|930/1,505mm
|1,010/1,465mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|400-490 litres/N/A
|520/1,604 litres
|Boot length/width
|880/1,000mm
|990/1,135mm
|Boot lip height
|785mm
|765mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,829/591/2,000kg
|1,910/600/1,500kg
|Turning circle
|11.5 metres
|11.8 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£27,967/54.0%
|£26,945/55.0%
|Depreciation
|£23,823
|£22,046
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|31/£792/£620
|37/£1,052/£620
|Service cost
|£403 for 2 yrs [£16.79 x 24]
|£1,243 for 3 yrs [£34.52 x 36]
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£621/£1,242
|£881/£1,762
|Annual fuel cost (12k miles)
|£1,767
|£1,371
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|5yrs (90,000)/2yrs
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|18th
|8th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|Not yet tested
|93/87/85/77/5 (2019)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£680-£2,035/20 inches
|£680-£965/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/top view
|Front & rear/rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/three
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/hands-free
|Yes/yes
|Leather/heated seats
|Yes/front
|Part/front & rear
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.9/10.25 inches
|10.5/12.3 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Three-zone/yes
|Two-zone/£860
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
