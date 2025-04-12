Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar: sporty meets sensible in big-time SUV clash

Plug-in hybrid SUVs are a handy stop-gap for buyers that aren’t ready to take the plunge with a full electric SUV, while the latest arrival in the class is attempting to introduce some sporty Spanish flair to the mix.

The Cupra Terramar is being launched at the same time as the all-electric Tavascan and, as with that car, it uses tech taken from the Volkswagen Group – namely the latest version of the MQB platform. It’s designed to accommodate petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid drive systems, and we’re trying the latter here in the Terramar. Its combination of PHEV tech and sporty looks means that the car matches the top-spec version of the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in. The Japanese SUV is a top seller globally, and looks particularly racy in GR Sport trim, backing up its more dynamic look with a relatively potent petrol-electric powertrain.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Although both cars are plug-ins, the Cupra has a turbo petrol engine and a twin-clutch automatic gearbox. The Toyota is naturally aspirated with a CVT auto, and its twin electric motor set-up means it’s also four-wheel drive. Can the new Terramar deliver on its sporting promise? Or is the RAV4 an old stager that can show the newcomer some tricks?

Cupra Terramar

Model: Cupra Terramar 1.5 e-Hybrid VZ First Edition Price: £51,790 Powertrain: 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 1x e-motor, 25.8kWh battery, 268bhp 0-62mph: 7.3 seconds Test economy/range: 42.3mpg/419 miles EV range: 70 miles

If you’re looking for a five-seat family SUV with a sporting edge, then the Cupra Terramar is a strong choice. It strikes a good balance between comfort and driving dynamics that means it’s well suited to UK roads, although its size and weight mean it can’t quite deliver hot-hatch thrills. Prices are a little high, while the e-Hybrid sacrifices some practicality courtesy of its large drive battery – you also need to keep the pack charged for the best efficiency and sharpest responses.