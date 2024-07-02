Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5

Auto Express is known as a purveyor of innovation and progress in the car industry, so our choice to once again celebrate the ND generation of the Mazda MX-5 – a multiple former winner at our New Car Awards – may seem a little surprising. However, after a range of persistent and subtle upgrades to the car, as well as a shifting emphasis on the importance of weight saving and pure efficiency, there’s no more deserving winner that we could think of.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Building a vehicle in 2024 is a tough gig, whether that be a profitable electric car or an affordable family car. But to make a near-1,000kg roadster that’s able to meet crash-safety, pedestrian and emissions regulations is worth celebrating in itself.

For those who use driving as a means of escape, of pure enjoyment, the MX-5 is better than ever. You still need to drive around certain aspects of its dynamic package – things like the small amount of flex in the chassis – but this all adds to an experience that’s as engaging as in any modern supercar.

And when you consider that the Mazda will easily breach 50mpg, won’t constantly headbutt UK speed limits and is still small enough to drive at high speeds with little to no worry of constantly crossing cat’s eyes, it combines to create an experience that deserves to be celebrated.