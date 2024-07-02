Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Awards

Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5

The Mazda MX-5 is the 2024 Auto Express Convertible of the Year, with the Fiat 500e Convertible and MG Cyberster commended

by: Jordan Katsianis
2 Jul 2024
Mazda MX-5 - Convertible Car of the Year 20247

Auto Express is known as a purveyor of innovation and progress in the car industry, so our choice to once again celebrate the ND generation of the Mazda MX-5 – a multiple former winner at our New Car Awards – may seem a little surprising. However, after a range of persistent and subtle upgrades to the car, as well as a shifting emphasis on the importance of weight saving and pure efficiency, there’s no more deserving winner that we could think of. 

Building a vehicle in 2024 is a tough gig, whether that be a profitable electric car or an affordable family car. But to make a near-1,000kg roadster that’s able to meet crash-safety, pedestrian and emissions regulations is worth celebrating in itself.

For those who use driving as a means of escape, of pure enjoyment, the MX-5 is better than ever. You still need to drive around certain aspects of its dynamic package – things like the small amount of flex in the chassis – but this all adds to an experience that’s as engaging as in any modern supercar. 

And when you consider that the Mazda will easily breach 50mpg, won’t constantly headbutt UK speed limits and is still small enough to drive at high speeds with little to no worry of constantly crossing cat’s eyes, it combines to create an experience that deserves to be celebrated. 

We tend to prefer the higher end of the MX-5 range, where the 2.0-litre engine’s bigger performance window and the added control of a limited-slip differential elevate the experience. But the entry-level 1.5 has its own appeal, and comes in at an incredible price point considering the amount of bespoke engineering at play.

Our choice

Mazda MX-5 Homura (£34,835)

For outright enjoyment, it’s the top-spec Homura model that ticks the most boxes, despite its higher price point. As well as its larger 2.0-litre engine and limited-slip differential, the Homura’s forged 17-inch wheels and Recaro seats add a final couple of vital elements to the package. The wheels help sort out the ride and give it a more controlled feel – especially over rough roads – while the new seats are both more supportive and sit marginally lower in the cabin. 

Commended

Fiat 500e Convertible

Just like the MG below, the Fiat’s appeal lies in the combination of an open-top driving experience and an electric powertrain. Sitting in a slightly more practical space, Fiat’s 500e Convertible is more open-roof hatchback than full-house cabrio, but it demands little compromise over the hatch.

MG Cyberster

MG’s striking new Cyberster certainly turned heads upon its debut, and on the road it’s arguably even more impressive, although the driving experience isn’t without its foibles. But as a sleek and striking cruiser, with the ability to drop the roof, the Cyberster has real appeal.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

