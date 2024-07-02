Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Awards

Luxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series

The BMW 7 Series is the 2024 Auto Express Luxury Car of the Year, with the Range Rover and Rolls-Royce Spectre commended

by: James Disdale
2 Jul 2024
BMW 7 Series - Luxury Car of the Year 20247

For years the Mercedes S-Class was the king of the luxury car class, but in 2023 arch-rival BMW finally turned the tables. And the good news for the Bavarian brand is that the 7 Series – and the all-electric i7 in particular – is still the one to buy.

Thanks to its all-electric drivetrain, the i7 serves up unrivalled refinement on the move. With its quiet motors and bank vault-like insulation, the BMW slips along in near total silence. As if that wasn’t already enough, its air suspension delivers exceptional comfort, soaking away bumps and potholes for smooth and serene progress.

  • BMW 7 Series front cornering roundabout
    BMW 7 Series review

Better still, this comfort and isolation are matched by an interior that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. Rich and luxurious materials are used throughout, while the optional 31-inch drop-down rear TV screen delivers a drive-in movie experience with a difference for those sitting in the back. Speaking of the rear seats, there’s acres of room there.

Yet the i7 remains a BMW at heart, which is great news for those who prefer to drive than to be driven. Despite its size, the German machine handles with poise and precision, while the M7’s 651bhp twin motors serve up a scorching turn of speed. 

The i7 has stamina too, thanks to its 101.7kWh battery with a range of up to 388 miles; 195kW charging means a 10 to 80 per cent battery top-up takes just over half an hour.

If you need the flexibility of an internal combustion engine, then the standard 7 Series brings a choice of two plug-in hybrid powertrains with similarly superb refinement and performance.

Imposing looks, advanced tech and impeccable build quality add further to the appeal of the i7, which continues to prove that last year’s Luxury Car success was no flash in the pan.

Our choice

BMW i7 eDrive50 M Sport (£106,265)

The top-of-the-range eDrive60 steals all the headlines, but the eDrive50 M Sport delivers the same hushed progress and cushioned comfort for around £15,000 less than the eDrive60. With 449bhp, it’s only marginally slower, while its 375-mile official range should be long enough for most captains of industry.

Commended

Range Rover

If you want a luxury car that reaches the places others can’t, then the Range Rover remains king of the hill. Combining unparalleled comfort and a sumptuous interior with mountain goat agility in the rough and impressive on-road composure, the big Brit is still the best 4x4 by far.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce pulled out all the stops for its first EV – and as you’d expect, the results are spectacular. Imposing yet graceful coupé lines, near-silent progress, a wafting ride and effortless performance combine with a 329-mile range. The Spectre is not cheap, but the best things in life rarely are.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introduction
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

