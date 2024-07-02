Luxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series

For years the Mercedes S-Class was the king of the luxury car class, but in 2023 arch-rival BMW finally turned the tables. And the good news for the Bavarian brand is that the 7 Series – and the all-electric i7 in particular – is still the one to buy.

Thanks to its all-electric drivetrain, the i7 serves up unrivalled refinement on the move. With its quiet motors and bank vault-like insulation, the BMW slips along in near total silence. As if that wasn’t already enough, its air suspension delivers exceptional comfort, soaking away bumps and potholes for smooth and serene progress.

Better still, this comfort and isolation are matched by an interior that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. Rich and luxurious materials are used throughout, while the optional 31-inch drop-down rear TV screen delivers a drive-in movie experience with a difference for those sitting in the back. Speaking of the rear seats, there’s acres of room there.

Yet the i7 remains a BMW at heart, which is great news for those who prefer to drive than to be driven. Despite its size, the German machine handles with poise and precision, while the M7’s 651bhp twin motors serve up a scorching turn of speed.