Electric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
The Ford E-Transit Custom is the 2024 Auto Express Electric Van of the Year, with the Renault Master E-Tech and Vauxhall Vivaro Electric commended
The past 12 months have been busy for Ford Pro, the commercial-vehicle division of the Blue Oval. It has launched a wave of new models, and chief among them is a new Transit Custom, which now comes in diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric guises. While the whole range is an excellent update of the outgoing model, it’s the electric van that needs to be singled out for praise.
It brings the Transit Custom up to date by offering an all-electric option for the first time, while the 82.5kWh battery means it can travel up to 209 miles on a charge. That’s not the longest range offered in the electric-van market, but it’s what the E-Transit Custom offers on top of that which makes it our top choice.
The Transit Custom has always been better to drive than its medium-sized rivals, and adding electric power has done nothing to alter the van’s character. It delivers the unique feat of feeling like a van from behind the wheel, but with the driving manners of a car, and it still offers some of the biggest cargo volumes available in the sector.
As with the diesel Transit Custom, the electric version comes in different bodystyles, with the five-seat Double Cab In-Van version that can do a fantastic impression of an MPV, plus standard and long-wheelbase panel-van variants.
All versions of the E-Transit Custom come with a heat pump to help maintain that range figure in cold weather, while touchscreen infotainment borrowed from Ford’s passenger cars boosts the cabin. Always-on connectivity means owners can check their vans remotely, while there’s a range of extras designed to help the van’s versatility.
Our choice
Ford E-Transit Custom 82.5kWh 136 Limited L1H1 (£46,700 ex.VAT)
The E-Transit Custom feels plush for a van, so higher-spec Limited trim is a good fit. It adds luxuries such as a heated steering wheel and seats – which will help take the load off the battery, while alloy wheels add a touch of class. For an extra £2,000, the Double Cab model makes for a versatile family wagon, offering acres of cabin and load space.
Commended
Renault Master E-Tech
Constant updates help to keep electric vans competitive, and the latest Renault Master E-Tech offers the best range yet for the brand’s largest van. A more aerodynamic shape and the latest battery tech mean it has up to 285 miles on offer
– more than enough for a day’s work.
Vauxhall Vivaro Electric
The van updates have come thick and fast over the past 12 months, and the medium-sized Vauxhall Vivaro Electric and its Citroen, Peugeot and Fiat siblings still offer a car-like drive. A choice of two batteries means you can pick between
a long-range or better-value electric van.
