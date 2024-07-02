Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Awards

Electric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom

The Ford E-Transit Custom is the 2024 Auto Express Electric Van of the Year, with the Renault Master E-Tech and Vauxhall Vivaro Electric commended

by: Dean Gibson
2 Jul 2024
Ford E-Transit Custom - Electric Van of the Year 20247

The past 12 months have been busy for Ford Pro, the commercial-vehicle division of the Blue Oval. It has launched a wave of new models, and chief among them is a new Transit Custom, which now comes in diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric guises. While the whole range is an excellent update of the outgoing model, it’s the electric van that needs to be singled out for praise.

It brings the Transit Custom up to date by offering an all-electric option for the first time, while the 82.5kWh battery means it can travel up to 209 miles on a charge. That’s not the longest range offered in the electric-van market, but it’s what the E-Transit Custom offers on top of that which makes it our top choice.

The Transit Custom has always been better to drive than its medium-sized rivals, and adding electric power has done nothing to alter the van’s character. It delivers the unique feat of feeling like a van from behind the wheel, but with the driving manners of a car, and it still offers some of the biggest cargo volumes available in the sector.

As with the diesel Transit Custom, the electric version comes in different bodystyles, with the five-seat Double Cab In-Van version that can do a fantastic impression of an MPV, plus standard and long-wheelbase panel-van variants.

All versions of the E-Transit Custom come with a heat pump to help maintain that range figure in cold weather, while touchscreen infotainment borrowed from Ford’s passenger cars boosts the cabin. Always-on connectivity means owners can check their vans remotely, while there’s a range of extras designed to help the van’s versatility.

Our choice

Ford E-Transit Custom 82.5kWh 136 Limited L1H1 (£46,700 ex.VAT)

The E-Transit Custom feels plush for a van, so higher-spec Limited trim is a good fit. It adds luxuries such as a heated steering wheel and seats – which will help take the load off the battery, while alloy wheels add a touch of class. For an extra £2,000, the Double Cab model makes for a versatile family wagon, offering acres of cabin and load space.

Commended

Renault Master E-Tech

Constant updates help to keep electric vans competitive, and the latest Renault Master E-Tech offers the best range yet for the brand’s largest van. A more aerodynamic shape and the latest battery tech mean it has up to 285 miles on offer
– more than enough for a day’s work.

Vauxhall Vivaro Electric

The van updates have come thick and fast over the past 12 months, and the medium-sized Vauxhall Vivaro Electric and its Citroen, Peugeot and Fiat siblings still offer a car-like drive. A choice of two batteries means you can pick between
a long-range or better-value electric van.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

