Electric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom

The past 12 months have been busy for Ford Pro, the commercial-vehicle division of the Blue Oval. It has launched a wave of new models, and chief among them is a new Transit Custom, which now comes in diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric guises. While the whole range is an excellent update of the outgoing model, it’s the electric van that needs to be singled out for praise.

It brings the Transit Custom up to date by offering an all-electric option for the first time, while the 82.5kWh battery means it can travel up to 209 miles on a charge. That’s not the longest range offered in the electric-van market, but it’s what the E-Transit Custom offers on top of that which makes it our top choice.

The Transit Custom has always been better to drive than its medium-sized rivals, and adding electric power has done nothing to alter the van’s character. It delivers the unique feat of feeling like a van from behind the wheel, but with the driving manners of a car, and it still offers some of the biggest cargo volumes available in the sector.

As with the diesel Transit Custom, the electric version comes in different bodystyles, with the five-seat Double Cab In-Van version that can do a fantastic impression of an MPV, plus standard and long-wheelbase panel-van variants.