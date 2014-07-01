Our smart buy

The world is your oyster with a Transit Custom. Do you need extra length? Roof height? More than three seats? You can’t go wrong with a Double Cab-in-Van, while Limited trim adds a bit more sophistication to the package.

BUY A USED FORD TRANSIT CUSTOM NOW

Advertisement - Article continues below

2. Toyota Proace City

To fast-track the Toyota Professional commercial vehicle line-up, the Japanese firm tuned to Stellantis for its small, medium and large vans. And while a limited model line-up and higher list prices hold them back a little as new models, the draw of the Toyota Proace City's 10-year/100,000-mile service-activated warranty holds them in good stead as a used purchase.

3. Renault Master

The launch of a new model means prices for the previous one will fall, and you can expect some bargains to be had with the last-generation Renault Master. A wide range of bodystyles is available, and the later diesels are strong performers. However, if you’re looking at the electric Master E-Tech, beware – the limited driving range means it’s only suitable for short trips.

4. Volkswagen Transporter T6

As with the Renault Master, the arrival of a new Volkswagen Transporter means that there are savings to be had. The T6 has gained a cult following and you pay a bit of a premium for VW’s medium-sized van over similar rivals. Whether you’re looking for a work vehicle or something that’s more lifestyle focused, with two lengths and the option of a crew van, the Transporter is a classy option.

5. Toyota Corolla Commercial

Sometimes, you need a work vehicle that is comfortable to drive and doesn’t need to carry heavy weights, and Toyota’s two-seat van conversion of the Corolla Touring Sports estate fits the bill. The only clue to its van classification from behind the wheel is the steel mesh in the rear-view mirror. In every respect, including efficiency, the Corolla Commercial is as good to drive as the car it's based on.

Advertisement - Article continues below

6. Toyota Proace

Our winner of the Best Used Van title is part of a wave of vans that deliver car-like characteristics and safety kit, while also proving adept at dealing with the rough and tumble of work life. The Toyota Proace is the product of a joint collaboration between the Japanese company and what used to be PSA Peugeot Citroen, now Stellantis. The Proace uses the same bodyshell and running gear as Citroen, Peugeot, Vauxhall and Fiat vans, and while it doesn’t have the biggest carrying capacity in the sector, there’s good passenger comfort and surprisingly agile handling. What puts the Proace ahead as a used purchase is the added peace of mind of Toyota’s extended warranty. Even though this van features running gear that’s sourced from outside the Toyota empire, it still qualifies for 12 months of extended warranty cover every time it’s serviced at a Toyota Professional centre, for a maximum of 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

7. Citroen Berlingo

Early versions of the Citroen Berlingo look tempting value now, and you won’t find another small van that offers the same carrying capability. Well, unless you choose the badge-engineered Peugeot, Toyota, Fiat or Vauxhall alternatives. Find one with a through-loading bulkhead for added versatility, and with the choice of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains, there should be an example out there which suits your needs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

6. Renault Trafic

If you’re looking for a spacious, no-nonsense panel van, the Renault Trafic ticks a lot of boxes. There are plenty of models about, and Renault marketed various special editions with more kit. As with the Transit Custom, there are two lengths and two roof heights, and the big, square cargo area offers plenty of usable space. While the 1.6 dCi might seem small, the 138bhp twin-turbo version packs a surprising punch and reasonable running costs.

The best used cars to buy now

Click the links in the table for our in-depth guide to all the top models in each sector.

Now find out more about the best used cars to buy...