Best used vans to buy 2025
Our favourite used vans offer a cheap and practical alternative to brand new commercial vehicles
The medium panel van class is the bread and butter of the UK’s commercial vehicle sector, but choosing the best van for your business can be tough. Not only do you have to ensure there’s enough room for cargo, kit and tools, the cost of ownership and overall purchase price can heavily influence your decision. Rather than buying a brand new commercial vehicle, you could save some significant money by looking at the used van market.
With the new van market booming, there has been a steady flow of good used LCVs into auction rooms and onto used van forecourts which bodes well for the used van buyer. Don’t expect massive bargains however, as used vans are in high demand. While there are more fleet and ex-lease vans coming to the market, high quality one-owner LCVs, particularly those with a good specification, remain in short supply.
1. Ford Transit Custom
The UK’s best-selling van is still our favourite used choice. Not only is there strength in numbers when it comes to availability, but the first generation of Ford’s mid-sized Transit Custom came in a broad range of trims and bodystyles, too.
This really gathered momentum with the arrival of the facelifted Transit Custom around 2017, when the van gained a fresher look, inspired by Ford’s passenger car line-up. While the pre-facelift model is good, we’d happily spend a bit extra for the later van, especially because it comes with more modern tech inside and slightly sharper dynamics.
Diesel still dominates the engine choices, with the 2.0-litre EcoBlue line-up offering torquey power delivery and a choice of manual or automatic gearboxes. There was a plug-in hybrid, too, but it's rare and offered a very short all-electric range.
In terms of body shapes, there should be a Transit Custom to suit most work requirements. There are standard and long wheelbases, and both are available in the excellent five or six-seat Double Cab-in-Van format, too. If you’re looking for a work van that can double as family transport, then it’s worth seeking one of these out.
Another highlight of the Transit Custom line-up is the availability of a high-roof variant – again in both lengths – which could be useful for some trades. And in terms of spec levels, you’re spoiled for choice. There are basic Leader and Trend versions with steel wheels and hard-wearing black plastic bumpers, but higher up, Limited and the off-road-focused Active and Trail models add rugged style.
At the top of the range, the Sport has the most powerful diesel under the bonnet, while the limited-production MSRT models offer stand-out style.
What you pay will vary depending on what you’re after, with a basic van starting from as little as £5,000 (ex-VAT) for a facelifted model with a high mileage, although you’ll be paying considerably more for any of the fancier trims.
Our smart buy
The world is your oyster with a Transit Custom. Do you need extra length? Roof height? More than three seats? You can’t go wrong with a Double Cab-in-Van, while Limited trim adds a bit more sophistication to the package.
BUY A USED FORD TRANSIT CUSTOM NOW
2. Toyota Proace City
To fast-track the Toyota Professional commercial vehicle line-up, the Japanese firm tuned to Stellantis for its small, medium and large vans. And while a limited model line-up and higher list prices hold them back a little as new models, the draw of the Toyota Proace City's 10-year/100,000-mile service-activated warranty holds them in good stead as a used purchase.
3. Renault Master
The launch of a new model means prices for the previous one will fall, and you can expect some bargains to be had with the last-generation Renault Master. A wide range of bodystyles is available, and the later diesels are strong performers. However, if you’re looking at the electric Master E-Tech, beware – the limited driving range means it’s only suitable for short trips.
4. Volkswagen Transporter T6
As with the Renault Master, the arrival of a new Volkswagen Transporter means that there are savings to be had. The T6 has gained a cult following and you pay a bit of a premium for VW’s medium-sized van over similar rivals. Whether you’re looking for a work vehicle or something that’s more lifestyle focused, with two lengths and the option of a crew van, the Transporter is a classy option.
5. Toyota Corolla Commercial
Sometimes, you need a work vehicle that is comfortable to drive and doesn’t need to carry heavy weights, and Toyota’s two-seat van conversion of the Corolla Touring Sports estate fits the bill. The only clue to its van classification from behind the wheel is the steel mesh in the rear-view mirror. In every respect, including efficiency, the Corolla Commercial is as good to drive as the car it's based on.
6. Toyota Proace
Our winner of the Best Used Van title is part of a wave of vans that deliver car-like characteristics and safety kit, while also proving adept at dealing with the rough and tumble of work life. The Toyota Proace is the product of a joint collaboration between the Japanese company and what used to be PSA Peugeot Citroen, now Stellantis. The Proace uses the same bodyshell and running gear as Citroen, Peugeot, Vauxhall and Fiat vans, and while it doesn’t have the biggest carrying capacity in the sector, there’s good passenger comfort and surprisingly agile handling. What puts the Proace ahead as a used purchase is the added peace of mind of Toyota’s extended warranty. Even though this van features running gear that’s sourced from outside the Toyota empire, it still qualifies for 12 months of extended warranty cover every time it’s serviced at a Toyota Professional centre, for a maximum of 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.
7. Citroen Berlingo
Early versions of the Citroen Berlingo look tempting value now, and you won’t find another small van that offers the same carrying capability. Well, unless you choose the badge-engineered Peugeot, Toyota, Fiat or Vauxhall alternatives. Find one with a through-loading bulkhead for added versatility, and with the choice of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains, there should be an example out there which suits your needs.
6. Renault Trafic
If you’re looking for a spacious, no-nonsense panel van, the Renault Trafic ticks a lot of boxes. There are plenty of models about, and Renault marketed various special editions with more kit. As with the Transit Custom, there are two lengths and two roof heights, and the big, square cargo area offers plenty of usable space. While the 1.6 dCi might seem small, the 138bhp twin-turbo version packs a surprising punch and reasonable running costs.
