Best used luxury cars to buy 2025

An ultra-comfortable ride and a premium driving experience can be yours with the best used luxury cars

By:Alex Ingram
19 Nov 2025
Best used luxury cars - header image10

With high purchase prices and equally steep running costs, brand-new luxury cars are little more than a fantasy for most drivers. However, opting for one of the best used luxury cars means you can enjoy the same high levels of opulence, comfort and technology but at a much more manageable price.

Luxury cars are usually built to the highest standards with top-end materials, so they should last longer than most vehicles. This means they’ll be almost as good as new a few years down the line when depreciation has had time to set in.

In this sense used luxury cars can be the biggest bargains around, with some models losing tens of thousands of pounds in value in just a handful of years. If you’re an owner that’s a heavy burden, but if you’re a buyer it can lead to huge and tempting opportunities.

Best used luxury cars to buy

Our team of experts have thoroughly tested every luxury car on the market and, to help you on your way, we’ve put together the following list of the best used luxury cars you can buy today.

1. Audi A8

Audi A8 - best used cars to buy10

The bigger they are the harder they fall. All of the cars in this category represent spectacular value as used buys because they cost a pretty penny when new, but are now available for comparatively little. Just beware of the running costs, because while purchase costs are relatively low, the same cannot be said for fuel, insurance and maintenance bills. Items such as brakes and tyres tend to be expensive to replace, so make sure your contingency fund is topped up.

However, drive an Audi A8 – or even just be a passenger in one – and you’ll soon see why it’s worth making sacrifices to buy one. Audi has used only the best materials, there’s ample power, and the adaptive air suspension means the ride comfort is sublime. You’ll soon appreciate the lightweight aluminium construction, which makes the A8 more agile than most of its rivals, while it also features all of the latest cutting-edge safety tech.

The fourth-generation A8 was introduced in spring 2018. Audi offered a choice of 3.0-litre V6 petrol (55 TFSI) or diesel (50 TDI) engines, with 282bhp and 335bhp respectively. The TDI came in standard or long-wheelbase forms and both featured mild-hybrid tech for better economy. Not long after, the 60 TFSi e plug-in hybrid joined the range and this also came in both wheelbases. All had four-wheel drive as standard.

A facelifted A8 appeared in March 2022 with an updated design inside and out, extra driver-assistance systems and an upgraded infotainment set-up. But the pre-facelift car is all you need, and for £20k you can buy an early diesel with 100,000 miles on the clock, or a lower-mileage petrol.

In typical Audi fashion, the A8's options list was extensive, so it’s worth pinning down what extras were fitted to any potential buy; some cars have lots of them while others have very few. We found a superb 2020-registered standard-wheelbase 3.0 TDI for sale on Auto Express Buy a Car for £27,995. With less than 33,000 miles on the clock, it’s barely run in and should provide years of faithful service.

Used Audi A8 deals

2. BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 8 Series - front cornering10

Buying a luxury car used to mean settling for a saloon, but now there are numerous SUVs or super-stylish four-door coupes: the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, for example. As a flagship for BMW, it packs the firm's top tech and comes with powerful six and eight-cylinder engines, the former in petrol or diesel guises. Swift, luxurious and engaging, there’s a 20k mile 2022 840i M Sport on Auto Express for £35,900.

Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe deals

3. Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan - front tracking10

The only electric option here, the Porsche Taycan was the brand's first EV – and what a start! Sublime to drive and with up to 751bhp depending on model, crazy performance is there for the taking. A few software glitches early on meant some buyers were wary of the Taycan’s reliability, but Porsche has sorted these. You can now buy a 50,000-mile model from as little as £35,000.

Used Porsche Taycan deals

4. Range Rover

Range Rover - front tracking10

Arguably the finest premium SUV ever made, the Range Rover remains one of the most special vehicles you could hope to own. Every drive is an occasion thanks to the superlative refinement and ride comfort, along with the exquisitely crafted interior. We found a wonderful 2021 SDV6 Vogue SE with 43,000 miles on the clock, available for £40,000 on Auto Express.

Used Range Rover deals

5. Mercedes S-Class

Mercedes S-Class - front tracking10

For more than 50 years the Mercedes S-Class has ruled the luxury-car segment. It has introduced more technology than any other car, has a loyal customer base and always dominates sales in the sector because of its premium cabin, safety, comfort and user-friendly cabin. On Auto Express Buy a Car, we saw a 2020 S 560 e with 42,000 miles for just over £33,000.

Used Mercedes S-Class deals

6. Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera - front tracking10

Channelling the spirit of the legendary Porsche 911 into an opulent five-door coupe, the Panamera is a luxury car for keen drivers. It handles with agility and engagement, yet it’s also roomy and lavish inside, with excellent refinement. When it arrived the only engine available was the 3.6-litre V6 petrol with 292bhp, although that quickly grew to include a hybrid model and a Turbo S with a 4.8-litre V8 that had 535bhp at its disposal. In 2011, diesels were added to the line-up too.

Used Porsche Panamera deals

7. Aston Martin Rapide

Aston Martin Rapide - front tracking10

You’ll need deep pockets to run the Aston Martin Rapide, but it costs less than half what it did when new. Under the long bonnet, the snarling 6.0-litre V12 serves up supercar-style acceleration, while the handling is agile and engaging. The ride is firm and the luxuriously appointed interior is cramped, but few four-door cars offer such a sense of occasion.

Used Aston Martin deals

8. BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series - front tracking10

The BMW 7 Series has long been an underdog in the luxury car sector. It doesn’t quite have the esteemed reputation of some of its rivals, but it definitely should: it’s built to a wonderfully high standard, the engines are immaculate and efficient, and BMW’s on-board technology is among the best you’ll find anywhere. The sixth-generation model arrived in the latter stages of 2015, with a pair of diesels making 261 and 315bhp respectively, along with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol producing 321bhp. A 4.4-litre V8 was added to the line-up not long after, with a plug-in hybrid variant coming on stream in 2016.

Used BMW 7 Series deals

9. Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Flying Spur - best used luxury cars10

When it comes to luxury, Bentley is arguably the only brand that gets close to Rolls-Royce in terms of appeal. However, the second-generation Flying Spur added another dimension with a level of grunt that’s almost surprising from a luxury saloon. Engine choices amounted to a 4.0-litre V8 with 500bhp or a 616bhp W12 that could top out at 200mph. Not bad for a vehicle that weighed 2.5 tonnes. There was also a V8 S that sat between the two variants which could sprint from 0-62mph in under five seconds.

When not being pushed to their full potential, all of the engines are extremely quiet at motorway speeds, making them calm, peaceful machines for cross-country drives. The ride is very good too, although the adjustable air suspension isn’t quite as sophisticated as you’ll find on the S-Class.

Used Bentley Flying Spur deals

The best used cars to buy now

Click the links in the table for our in-depth guide to all the top models in each sector.

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

