With high purchase prices and equally steep running costs, brand-new luxury cars are little more than a fantasy for most drivers. However, opting for one of the best used luxury cars means you can enjoy the same high levels of opulence, comfort and technology but at a much more manageable price.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Luxury cars are usually built to the highest standards with top-end materials, so they should last longer than most vehicles. This means they’ll be almost as good as new a few years down the line when depreciation has had time to set in.

In this sense used luxury cars can be the biggest bargains around, with some models losing tens of thousands of pounds in value in just a handful of years. If you’re an owner that’s a heavy burden, but if you’re a buyer it can lead to huge and tempting opportunities.

Best used luxury cars to buy

Our team of experts have thoroughly tested every luxury car on the market and, to help you on your way, we’ve put together the following list of the best used luxury cars you can buy today.

1. Audi A8

The bigger they are the harder they fall. All of the cars in this category represent spectacular value as used buys because they cost a pretty penny when new, but are now available for comparatively little. Just beware of the running costs, because while purchase costs are relatively low, the same cannot be said for fuel, insurance and maintenance bills. Items such as brakes and tyres tend to be expensive to replace, so make sure your contingency fund is topped up.