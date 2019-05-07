Electric cars have entered the automotive mainstream and now millions of car buyers are wondering if an EV could work for them. There are more and more electric cars available these days, but even the cheapest new electric car models are expensive, so why not consider buying a cheaper used electric car instead?

Our road testers have thoroughly tested every electric car on the market and we’ve picked the best used electric cars currently available for a more affordable way into EV ownership. We tend to think of EVs as expensive, but with cars like the Nissan Leaf, BMW i3 and Renault Zoe all prove it’s now possible to find a decent used electric car for a low price.

A used electric car could be an even better buy than a used petrol or diesel car, as EVs are proving to be very reliable and cheap cars to run so far, with fewer moving parts and less to go wrong. They also tend to do fewer miles in the same amount of time, so there are some used electric cars out there that are like new even at a few years old.

However, an electric car needs to work for you. If you can charge up at home and don't tend to do lots of motorway trips, they're perfect. Charging at home can mean ultra-low running costs that no equivelant petrol or diesel car can dream of getting close to, and of course there are plenty of environmental benefits as well.

Best used electric cars to buy

There are more and more electric cars making their way onto the used car market, so our expert road testers have picked out the best buys below.

1. Jaguar I-Pace

Scooping its second gong in this year’s Used Car Awards is the Jaguar I-Pace. Not only is it strong enough to be our favourite executive car of 2025, it’s also got the credentials to walk away with the electric car prize, too.