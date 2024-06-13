The all-new British-built Nissan Leaf is now available to order, offering up to 386 miles of range from £32,249. The eye-catching price is partly thanks to the sleek EV being the fourth model to qualify for the maximum £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG) from the UK Government.

A more affordable, smaller battery version will be coming later, but until then every Nissan Leaf will feature a 75kWh battery that offers nearly 400 miles of range. So while entry-level versions of the Volkswagen ID.3 and the award-winning Skoda Elroq are available for a few thousand pounds less, they have under 250 miles of range.

Thanks to that Government grant, the new Leaf’s starting price also undercuts other key rivals such as the Kia EV3, Hyundai Kona Electric and Cupra Born, cars it also beats on range.

Prices and specs in detail

There may only be one powertrain on offer at the moment, but the new Nissan Leaf is available in four trim levels: Engage, Engage+, Advance and Evolve. The base model is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an energy-saving heat pump and adaptive cruise control.

Engage+ starts from £33,149 after the ECG and adds larger 14.3-inch displays with Google Maps and other Google services built-in, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a wireless charging pad.